Jordan Fuller inactive for Rams vs. Giants

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams rookie safety Jordan Fuller (shoulder) is inactive for today's game against the Giants (1:05 p.m. pacific time, FOX) at SoFi Stadium. Running back Cam Akers, offensive lineman Brian Allen, wide receiver Trishton Jackson, tight end Brycen Hopkins and defensive linemen Eric Banks round out Los Angeles' inactives.

Rams defensive back Juju Hughes, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, is active for today's game. The Giants elevated wide receiver Austin Mack from their practice squad on Saturday; however, he is inactive.

Under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) rules, teams are allowed to elevate up to two practice squad players per week the day before the game for a maximum of 55 players on the Active/Inactive List; those elevated players revert to the practice squad at 1 p.m. pacific time the next business day. Each practice squad player has an individual maximum of two elevations before they must go to the 53-man roster.

For the Giants, defensive back Julian Love (knee/ankle) is active after being listed as questionable ahead of today's game.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Cam Akers

S Jordan Fuller

OL Brian Allen

WR Trishton Jackson

TE Brycen Hopkins

DL Eric Banks

NEW YORK GIANTS

S Jabrill Peppers

LB TJ Brunson

LB Carter Coughlin

T Jackson Barton

DL RJ McIntosh