Ogbo Okoronkwo, Justin Hollins and Brian Allen active, Terrell Lewis inactive for Rams-Jets

Dec 20, 2020 at 11:35 AM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams outside linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo, linebacker Justin Hollins and offensive lineman Brian Allen are officially active for today's game against the Jets (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX).

Defensive back Jake Gervase, who was elevated from the practice Saturday on Saturday, is also active. Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) rules this season permit teams to elevate up to two practice squad players per week the day before the game for a maximum of 55 players on the Active/Inactive List; those elevated players revert to the practice squad at 1 p.m. pacific time the next business day. Each practice squad player has an individual maximum of two elevations before they must go to the 53-man roster; this is Gervase's first.

Inactive for Los Angeles are outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, running backs Xavier Jones and Raymond Calais, and wide receiver Trishton Jackson.

For the Jets, starting wide receiver Jamison Crowder (calf) is active after being listed as questionable.

Below are the inactives for both teams:

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Raymond Calais

RB Xavier Jones

OLB Terrell Lewis

WR Trishton Jackson

NEW YORK JETS

QB James Morgan

WR Vyncint Smith

DB Elijah Campbell

TE Ross Travis

OL Cameron Clark

WR Lawrence Cager

