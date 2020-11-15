Jordan Fuller and A'Shawn Robinson active for Rams-Seahawks

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – As expected, Rams safety Jordan Fuller and defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson are officially active for this afternoon's game against the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX).
For Robinson, it marks his Rams debut, while Fuller is making his return after missing Los Angeles' last three games due to a shoulder injury.
Also as expected, L.A. outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, and running back Darrell Henderson Jr. are also active. Floyd and Lewis entered the game as questionable but Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday he expected both to play today.
For the Seahawks, running backs Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde are inactive after being downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday. Linebacker K.J. Wright, who was questionable with an ankle injury, is active.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
RB Raymond Calais
C Brian Allen
OT Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
WR Trishton Jackson
TE Brycen Hopkins
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
CB Quintor Dunbar
CB Shaquill Griffin
RB Carlos Hyde
RB Chris Carson
C Ethan Pocic
TE Colby Parkinson
DE Benson Mayowa