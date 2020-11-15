Jordan Fuller and A'Shawn Robinson active for Rams-Seahawks

Nov 15, 2020 at 12:01 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – As expected, Rams safety Jordan Fuller and defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson are officially active for this afternoon's game against the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX).

For Robinson, it marks his Rams debut, while Fuller is making his return after missing Los Angeles' last three games due to a shoulder injury.

Also as expected, L.A. outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, and running back Darrell Henderson Jr. are also active. Floyd and Lewis entered the game as questionable but Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday he expected both to play today.

For the Seahawks, running backs Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde are inactive after being downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday. Linebacker K.J. Wright, who was questionable with an ankle injury, is active.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Raymond Calais

C Brian Allen

OT Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

WR Trishton Jackson

TE Brycen Hopkins

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

CB Quintor Dunbar

CB Shaquill Griffin

RB Carlos Hyde

RB Chris Carson

C Ethan Pocic

TE Colby Parkinson

DE Benson Mayowa

