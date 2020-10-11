Micah Kiser inactive, Troy Hill active for Rams at Washington

Rams linebacker Micah Kiser (groin) is inactive for today's road game at the Washington Football Team (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX).

Rams cornerback Troy Hill (ankle) is active after being listed as questionable.

Besides Kiser, Los Angeles' inactives also include running back Raymond Calais, offensive lineman Bobby Evans, wide receiver Trishton Jackson and tight end Brycen Hopkins. Evans was already ruled out for today's game on Friday's injury report with a shoulder injury.

For Washington, defensive end Chase Young (groin), offensive guard Wes Schweitzer (elbow) and center Chase Roullier (knee), all listed as starters on their unofficial depth chart, are active after being listed as questionable. Linebacker Cole Holcomb (knee) is inactive after being listed as questionable.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Raymond Calais

LB Micah Kiser

OL Bobby Evans

WR Trishton Jackson

TE Brycen Hopkins

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

QB Dwayne Haskins

CB Greg Stroman

LB Jared Norris

LB Cole Holcomb

T Saahdiq Charles