Micah Kiser inactive, Troy Hill active for Rams at Washington

Rams linebacker Micah Kiser (groin) is inactive for today's road game at the Washington Football Team (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX).
Rams cornerback Troy Hill (ankle) is active after being listed as questionable.
Besides Kiser, Los Angeles' inactives also include running back Raymond Calais, offensive lineman Bobby Evans, wide receiver Trishton Jackson and tight end Brycen Hopkins. Evans was already ruled out for today's game on Friday's injury report with a shoulder injury.
For Washington, defensive end Chase Young (groin), offensive guard Wes Schweitzer (elbow) and center Chase Roullier (knee), all listed as starters on their unofficial depth chart, are active after being listed as questionable. Linebacker Cole Holcomb (knee) is inactive after being listed as questionable.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
RB Raymond Calais
LB Micah Kiser
OL Bobby Evans
WR Trishton Jackson
TE Brycen Hopkins
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM
QB Dwayne Haskins
CB Greg Stroman
LB Jared Norris
LB Cole Holcomb
T Saahdiq Charles
TE Marcus Baugh