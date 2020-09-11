Injury Report 9/11: Darrell Henderson Jr. good to go vs. Cowboys

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (hamstring) is good to go for Sunday night's season-opener against the Cowboys. Friday marked his third consecutive day of full participation in practice.

Additionally, Rams head coach Sean McVay said of all of his players will be available to play in Week 1.

For the Cowboys, their 2019 leading wide receiver Amari Cooper (hamstring) will play after also being a full participant in their Wednesday, Thursday and Friday practices. However, Dallas has ruled out fourth-year cornerback Jourdan Lewis (ankle) after Lewis was a non-participant in practice this week. Lewis is listed as a reserve on the Cowboys' unofficial depth chart.

Below are the full injury reports for both teams: