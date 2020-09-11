Injury Report 9/11: Darrell Henderson Jr. good to go vs. Cowboys

Sep 11, 2020 at 04:07 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (hamstring) is good to go for Sunday night's season-opener against the Cowboys. Friday marked his third consecutive day of full participation in practice.

Additionally, Rams head coach Sean McVay said of all of his players will be available to play in Week 1.

For the Cowboys, their 2019 leading wide receiver Amari Cooper (hamstring) will play after also being a full participant in their Wednesday, Thursday and Friday practices. However, Dallas has ruled out fourth-year cornerback Jourdan Lewis (ankle) after Lewis was a non-participant in practice this week. Lewis is listed as a reserve on the Cowboys' unofficial depth chart.

Below are the full injury reports for both teams:

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Andrew Whitworth OL Rest DNP Full Full -
Darrell Henderson Jr. RB Hamstring Full Full Full -

DALLAS COWBOYS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Chidobe Awuzie CB Knee Full Full Full -
Amari Cooper WR Hamstring Full Full Full -
Luke Gifford LB Hamstring Limited Limited Full -
Jourdan Lewis CB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out

