Injury Report 1/2: Gurley, Whitworth and Joyner expected to be ready for playoffs 

Safety Blake Countess, however, is still in concussion protocol after exiting the game against San Francisco.

On Gurley, McVay noted that L.A. will continue to take it slow with the running back to ensure that he's at his best for Jan. 12.

"I think the next couple days, we'll really get a chance to see how he's progressed," McVay said, noting that there's a chance Gurley could be a full participant when practices for the Divisional round begin next week. "But he is making good progress, moving around pretty good."

McVay also said that Gurley was running on an anti-gravity treadmill on Wednesday and appeared to be feeling good.

Gurley missed the last two games of the regular season after suffering from knee inflammation against the Eagles. Gurley himself said it wasn't any one singular play, but instead the buildup of wear and tear that brought on the discomfort.