Injury Report 1/2: Gurley, Whitworth and Joyner expected to be ready for playoffs 

Jan 02, 2019 at 02:45 PM
Simmons_Myles_headshot
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

While the Rams will not issue an official injury report until the start of their practice week for the Divisional round, head coach Sean McVay had positive news to share on some of the Rams' key contributors Wednesday afternoon.

McVay said running back Todd Gurley (knee) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (ankle) are both making good progress, and should be ready for Los Angeles' matchup with the NFC's highest-remaining seed on Jan. 12. McVay also said that All-Pro left tackle Andrew Whitworth should be able to practice on Thursday after knocking knees with another player during Sunday's victory over the 49ers.

Safety Blake Countess, however, is still in concussion protocol after exiting the game against San Francisco.

On Gurley, McVay noted that L.A. will continue to take it slow with the running back to ensure that he's at his best for Jan. 12.

"I think the next couple days, we'll really get a chance to see how he's progressed," McVay said, noting that there's a chance Gurley could be a full participant when practices for the Divisional round begin next week. "But he is making good progress, moving around pretty good."

McVay also said that Gurley was running on an anti-gravity treadmill on Wednesday and appeared to be feeling good.

Gurley missed the last two games of the regular season after suffering from knee inflammation against the Eagles. Gurley himself said it wasn't any one singular play, but instead the buildup of wear and tear that brought on the discomfort.

Despite playing just 14 games, Gurley finished with a league-leading 21 total touchdowns and 17 rushing touchdowns. He ended 2018 with 1,251 yards rushing and 59 receptions for 580 yards.

