Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Injury Report 1/24: McVay says Zuerlein foot issue isn't serious, won't keep him out of Super Bowl LIII 

Jan 24, 2019 at 04:40 PM
Myles Simmons of the Los Angeles Rams at the Agoura Hills Office, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Agoura Hills, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

While kicker Greg Zuerlein showed up on Los Angeles' injury report on Wednesday, he's expected to be fine for Super Bowl LIII.

"Greg, he really just had a foot strain," head coach Sean McVay said. "It's his plant foot. We're just being extra cautious with regards to having him in a boot, doing treatments things like that. Don't anticipate or expect it to be anything that prevents him from being able to play in the game. Just being extra cautious with it, but he'll be OK."

PHOTOS: Best of Rams vs. Saints

Check out the best photos from the Rams' NFC Championship victory over the Saints.

JL7_8012
1 / 118
Los Angeles Rams strong safety John Johnson (43) and team mates celebrate during overtime of the NFL football NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
2 / 118

Los Angeles Rams strong safety John Johnson (43) and team mates celebrate during overtime of the NFL football NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
JL7_8385
3 / 118
JL1_0419
4 / 118
JL1_0346
5 / 118
HU006917
6 / 118
HIRO UENO
JL7_1091
7 / 118
JL1_1030
8 / 118
JL7_9704
9 / 118
JL7_0495
10 / 118
JL1_0362
11 / 118
IMG_6219
12 / 118
HU007068
13 / 118
HIRO UENO
JL1_1110
14 / 118
HU3_9466
15 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
JL7_9093
16 / 118
JL7_0175
17 / 118
JL1_0556
18 / 118
JL7_0306
19 / 118
JL7_0707
20 / 118
JL7_0310
21 / 118
HU3_9211
22 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
JL7_9648
23 / 118
JL7_9048
24 / 118
JL7_9067
25 / 118
JL7_7628
26 / 118
HU3_9846
27 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
JL7_5978
28 / 118
JL1_1141
29 / 118
JL7_5556
30 / 118
JL7_3934
31 / 118
JL7_6141
32 / 118
HU3_9414
33 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
JL7_4032
34 / 118
JL7_0596
35 / 118
JL7_7019
36 / 118
JL7_1490
37 / 118
JL7_2719
38 / 118
HU3_9175
39 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
JL7_0432
40 / 118
JL9_0143
41 / 118
IMG_0977
42 / 118
JACOB GONZALEZ/JGONZALEZ PHOTO 2018
JL1_0665
43 / 118
JL1_0502
44 / 118
JL7_6237
45 / 118
HU006781
46 / 118
HIRO UENO
JL7_0996
47 / 118
HU006616
48 / 118
HIRO UENO
JL1_0452
49 / 118
IMG_4368
50 / 118
JACOB GONZALEZ/JGONZALEZ PHOTO 2018
JL7_3707
51 / 118
HU006570
52 / 118
HIRO UENO
HU3_9223
53 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
JL1_0874
54 / 118
HU007246
55 / 118
HIRO UENO
IMG_8250
56 / 118
JL7_9182
57 / 118
JL7_1120
58 / 118
Los Angeles Rams' John Johnson intercepts a pass during overtime of the NFL football NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
59 / 118

Los Angeles Rams' John Johnson intercepts a pass during overtime of the NFL football NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
JL7_0326
60 / 118
IMG_0795
61 / 118
HU3_8894
62 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
HU3_8545
63 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
HU006534
64 / 118
HIRO UENO
HU006182
65 / 118
HIRO UENO
JL7_3014
66 / 118
JL1_0637
67 / 118
JL7_2892
68 / 118
JL7_1072
69 / 118
HU3_9519
70 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
JL1_0655
71 / 118
HU3_9538
72 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
IMG_8607
73 / 118
HU006003
74 / 118
HIRO UENO
JL7_1454
75 / 118
JL7_7533
76 / 118
JL7_0632
77 / 118
HU3_8558
78 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
JL7_1979
79 / 118
JL7_8792
80 / 118
JL7_2017
81 / 118
JL7_6847
82 / 118
JL7_2531
83 / 118
JL7_7539
84 / 118
JL7_6804
85 / 118
HU007282
86 / 118
HIRO UENO
Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff warms up before the NFL football NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
87 / 118

Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff warms up before the NFL football NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Carolyn Kaster/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
JL7_1027
88 / 118
HU006171
89 / 118
HIRO UENO
HU006130
90 / 118
HIRO UENO
JL7_0615
91 / 118
HU3_8250
92 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
JL7_6166
93 / 118
JL7_0150
94 / 118
HU005788
95 / 118
HIRO UENO
HU005751
96 / 118
HIRO UENO
HU3_8092
97 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
JL7_0075
98 / 118
JL7_2994
99 / 118
HU005530
100 / 118
HIRO UENO
JL9_0470
101 / 118
HU3_8526
102 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
IMG_6251
103 / 118
HU005567
104 / 118
HIRO UENO
HU005772
105 / 118
HIRO UENO
JL1_0228
106 / 118
HU3_8715
107 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
JL7_5623
108 / 118
JL7_1537
109 / 118
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) during an NFL football game against the XXXX, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 in New Orleans. (Ric Tapia/NFL)
110 / 118

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) during an NFL football game against the XXXX, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 in New Orleans. (Ric Tapia/NFL)

Ric Tapia/2019 Ric Tapia
HU005620
111 / 118
HIRO UENO
SOCIAL_NFC_Championship_141
112 / 118
Los Angeles Rams' Tyler Higbee reacts after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
113 / 118

Los Angeles Rams' Tyler Higbee reacts after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker (6) during an NFL football game against the XXXX, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 in New Orleans. (Ric Tapia/NFL)
114 / 118

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker (6) during an NFL football game against the XXXX, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 in New Orleans. (Ric Tapia/NFL)

Ric Tapia/2019 Ric Tapia
190120_NFCCG_SOCIAL_HU379
115 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
190120_NFCCG_SOCIAL_HU367
116 / 118
HIRO UENO/RAMS
Los Angeles Rams strong safety John Johnson (43) during an NFL football game against the XXXX, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 in New Orleans. (Ryan Kang/NFL)
117 / 118

Los Angeles Rams strong safety John Johnson (43) during an NFL football game against the XXXX, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 in New Orleans. (Ryan Kang/NFL)

Ryan Kang/2019 Ryan Kang
Los Angeles Rams players celebrate after overtime of the NFL football NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. The Rams won 26-23. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
118 / 118

Los Angeles Rams players celebrate after overtime of the NFL football NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. The Rams won 26-23. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

In fact, McVay said Zuerlein was dealing with the strain in his foot during Los Angeles' 26-23 overtime victory over New Orleans in the conference championship game.

"It was something that came up during the game," McVay said, "but didn't seem like it affected him, did it?"

With a 57-yard field goal to send the L.A. to the Super Bowl, we can safely say that it didn't.

While the Rams went through only a walk-thru on Thursday, Zuerlein was listed as a non-participant on the club's injury report.

Also on the injury report, running back C.J. Anderson missed Thursday's practice with an illness. McVay did not mention Anderson in his pre-practice press conference.

Additionally, safety Blake Countess was listed as a non-participant on Thursday. McVay previously said Countess' foot injury is not likely to keep him out of the game on Feb. 3.

The Patriots once again had a clean injury report for the second day of the bye week.

012419_injury_report

Related Content

news

Injury Report 11/13: Von Miller questionable but expected to play; Brian Allen and Darious Williams questionable

A look at the final injury report leading into Monday night's Week 10 game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
news

Injury Report 11/5: Sebastian Joseph-Day out; Robert Woods, Jalen Ramsey and Ernest Jones questionable but expected to play; Von Miller gametime decision vs. Titans

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday night's Week 9 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans. 
news

Injury Report 10/29: Andrew Whitworth, Sebastian Joseph-Day and DeSean Jackson out; Jordan Fuller and Robert Rochell questionable for Week 8 at Texans

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 8 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
news

Injury Report 10/22: Sony Michel questionable but expected to play vs. Lions

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 7 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions. 
news

Injury Report 10/15: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 6 at Giants

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 6 game between the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. 
news

Injury Report 10/6: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 5 at Seahawks

A look at the final injury report leading into Thursday night's Week 5 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle.
news

Injury Report 10/1: McVay says Darrell Henderson Jr. "going to play" vs. Cardinals; Ogbo Okoronkwo expected to play

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 4 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.  
news

Injury Report 9/24: Darrell Henderson Jr. game-time decision, Leonard Floyd will play vs. Bucs

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 3 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Injury Report 9/17: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 2 at Colts

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 2 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Injury Report 9/10: A'Shawn Robinson and Terrell Lewis set to be available to play against Bears 

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday night's Week 1 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Injury Report 1/14: John Wolford ruled out, Jared Goff to start at quarterback against Packers

A look at the final injury report leading into Saturday's divisional round playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers. 
news

Injury Report 1/7: Jared Goff, David Edwards and Micah Kiser questionable for Rams-Seahawks

A look at the final injury report leading into Saturday's Wild Card playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. 
Advertising