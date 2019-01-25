Injury Report 1/24: McVay says Zuerlein foot issue isn't serious, won't keep him out of Super Bowl LIII 

In fact, McVay said Zuerlein was dealing with the strain in his foot during Los Angeles' 26-23 overtime victory over New Orleans in the conference championship game.

"It was something that came up during the game," McVay said, "but didn't seem like it affected him, did it?"

With a 57-yard field goal to send the L.A. to the Super Bowl, we can safely say that it didn't.

While the Rams went through only a walk-thru on Thursday, Zuerlein was listed as a non-participant on the club's injury report.

Also on the injury report, running back C.J. Anderson missed Thursday's practice with an illness. McVay did not mention Anderson in his pre-practice press conference.

Additionally, safety Blake Countess was listed as a non-participant on Thursday. McVay previously said Countess' foot injury is not likely to keep him out of the game on Feb. 3.