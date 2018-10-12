Injury Report 10/12: Cooks, Kupp Both Expected to Play vs. Broncos

"I feel amazing," Cooks said, noting that he felt great right after the game. "It's just one of those things that's part of the game. Things happen. It's unfortunate, but it's how you respond. And it's been a great week of just preparing and getting back to football. It's been great."

"Been able to go through this week and move through the protocol here, and just being smart about making sure that I'm 100 percent," Kupp said. "And now that we've gotten to this point, all the way now to Friday, going out there and finally getting a day to go out there and go through practice with the guys a little bit — I wouldn't be out there if I wasn't sure I was 100 percent."

Kupp self-reported that he was not feeling quite right during Sunday's game after he had hit his head on the turf during Los Angeles' two-minute drive just before halftime.