Injury Report 10/12: Cooks, Kupp Both Expected to Play vs. Broncos

Oct 12, 2018 at 01:30 PM
Myles Simmons
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

Wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp were able to successfully get through Friday's practice and are expected to play on Sunday. 

"We're right on track," head coach Sean McVay said. "We're waiting for the final clearance on Brandin and Cooper. But looking positive in that direction." 

Both players had been trending in that direction all week, after they departed the victory over the Seahawks and did not return. They each addressed the media on Friday and were in good spirits.

ircookskupp

"I feel amazing," Cooks said, noting that he felt great right after the game. "It's just one of those things that's part of the game. Things happen. It's unfortunate, but it's how you respond. And it's been a great week of just preparing and getting back to football. It's been great." 

"Been able to go through this week and move through the protocol here, and just being smart about making sure that I'm 100 percent," Kupp said. "And now that we've gotten to this point, all the way now to Friday, going out there and finally getting a day to go out there and go through practice with the guys a little bit — I wouldn't be out there if I wasn't sure I was 100 percent." 

Kupp self-reported that he was not feeling quite right during Sunday's game after he had hit his head on the turf during Los Angeles' two-minute drive just before halftime. 

"It's very hard. You never want to let the guys down, which is kind of the battle you go through," Kupp said. "But at the end of the day, I've got a family at home and I want to be able to make sure that when I step onto the field, I'm the best me that I can be. And if I have any doubt I can be that for the guys next to me, for the other 10 guys who are lining up with me, I'm going to make sure that the coaching staff and the training staff notice that."

The news means Los Angeles will have its usual compliment of offensive weapons to combat Denver's vaunted defense. The Rams have used '11' personnel — one running back, one tight end, three wide receivers — for nearly all of their offensive plays. Heading into last week's game, Cooks, Kupp, and wideout Robert Woods had all been on the field for at least 97 percent of the offensive plays. 

While defensive lineman Michael Brockers missed Thursday's practice with an ankle flare up, he was back on the field for Friday's session. He is expected to play on Sunday. 

"He just had a little soreness in his ankle," McVay said. "He went today and he's feeling good. We're just being smart with Mike. Being a veteran guy, he'll be ready to go." 

Returner JoJo Natson was not listed on the injury report, McVay said safety Blake Countess will continue to handle kick returns. He's averaged 25.3 yards per return on eight attempts so far this season. 

"He's done a nice job with that," McVay said. "That field position is key, and really important for us offensively to start out in good spots." 

As expected, kicker Greg Zuerlein has been declared out for Sunday's contest. But he did go through his second consecutive practice on a limited basis, which is a good sign for his potential return soon. 

On the other side, cornerback Adam Jones (thigh) and offensive tackle Jared Veldheer (knee) have been declared out. 

Below is the Friday injury status for both teams. Anyone not listed is expected to play.

LOS ANGELES RAMS 

OUT

K Greg Zuerlein (groin) 

DENVER BRONCOS 

OUT 

CB Adam Jones (thigh) 

OT Jared Veldheer (knee)

