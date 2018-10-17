Injury Report 10/17: Zuerlein Cleared to Play in Week 7, Kupp Likely Out vs. 49ers

Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against the Raiders to open the season, Zuerlein has made four of his five attempted field goals in 2018 — with the one miss coming from 47 yards off of Oakland's infield dirt. He's also connected on all three of his extra points.

Zuerlein led the league in scoring in 2017 with 158 points on 38 field goals and 44 extra points. He said he feels like he needs to get through the week of practice to truly be ready for gameday. But with L.A. already cut Santos and McVay noting that Zuerlein's cleared, it's fair to expect the All-Pro to be out there on Sunday.

And quarterback Jared Goff said Zuerlein's return does provide a lift to the team as a whole.

"He's a guy that we've relied on for the last two years," Goff said. "Getting Greg back and just having that consistency where you get inside a certain number as an offense and, to be honest, you really don't even think about it. You kind of go to the sideline, expect three points to go up. And he's been that way, and he's earned that. And we really trust him."

Elsewhere on the injury front, McVay said starting left guard Rodger Saffold is on track to play this week against San Francisco. Saffold had to leave Sunday's contest with a knee injury and did not return. While the Rams held only a walk-thru instead of practice on Wednesday, Saffold is listed as a DNP for the first session of the week.

McVay also said it's safe to rule wide receiver Cooper Kupp out for Sunday's game. Kupp suffered a knee sprain against the Broncos and is considered week-to-week at this point.

"Do not expect him to play," McVay said. "We're going to take it a day at a time with him, but I think it's safe to rule him out for this week. But we'll just see how he progresses one day at a time. But, if there's anybody that's going to attack his rehab the right way, we all know that's going to be Cooper."