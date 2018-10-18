Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 10/18: Brockers Returns to Practice

Oct 18, 2018 at 04:55 PM
Myles Simmons

The Rams were on the field for their first true practice of the week on Thursday, and some players on the list on Wednesday were upgraded on the injury report.

Defensive lineman Michael Brockers would not have practiced on Wednesday, but was listed as a limited participant for Thursday's session.

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds appeared as a limited participant on Wednesday's report, but head coach Sean McVay said the second-year wideout should be fine for Sunday. He was a full participant in Thursday's session.

"He just got his wrist banged up a little bit on the one where Jared swung him kind of a pass near the sideline that was kind of a bang-bang-type play. He's going to be OK," McVay said.

While kicker Greg Zuerlein was a bit coy with reporters on Wednesday, McVay was clear that he expects the All-Pro to be back in the lineup on Sunday.

Elsewhere on the injury report, veteran offensive linemen Andrew Whitworth and John Sullivan received a rest day. Rodger Saffold (knee) is still nursing his injury, but McVay said he should be fine for Sunday's contest.

For the other side, San Francisco has a significant amount of players listed on the injury report and could be tested when it comes to depth at cornerback. Jimmie Ward (hamstring), K'Wuan Williams (shoulder), and Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion) all were listed as non-participants in Wednesday's session — though it was only a walk-thru. On Thursday, Williams and Witherspoon participated, though Ward did not.

Below is the full Thursday injury report for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Cooper Kupp (knee)

LG Rodger Saffold (knee)

C John Sullivan (not injury related)

OT Andrew Whitworth (not injury related)

LIMITED

DL Michael Brockers (shoulder)

OLB Matt Longacre (back)

FULL

K Greg Zuerlein (right groin)

WR Josh Reynolds (hand)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Jimmie Ward (hamstring)

WR Dante Pettis (knee)

LIMITED

WR Pierre Garçon (shoulder/knee)

OG Mike Person (knee)

C Weston Richburg (knee)

OT Joe Staley (knee)

CB K'Waun Williams (shoulder)

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion)

RB Matt Breida (shoulder/ankle)

TE George Kittle (knee)

CB Richard Sherman (calf)

WR Trent Taylor (back)

FULL

LB Reuben Foster (shoulder)

OG Joshua Garnett (toe)

WR Marquise Goodwin (hamstring/quadricep)

S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder)

