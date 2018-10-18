Injury Report 10/18: Brockers Returns to Practice

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds appeared as a limited participant on Wednesday's report, but head coach Sean McVay said the second-year wideout should be fine for Sunday. He was a full participant in Thursday's session.

"He just got his wrist banged up a little bit on the one where Jared swung him kind of a pass near the sideline that was kind of a bang-bang-type play. He's going to be OK," McVay said.

While kicker Greg Zuerlein was a bit coy with reporters on Wednesday, McVay was clear that he expects the All-Pro to be back in the lineup on Sunday.

Elsewhere on the injury report, veteran offensive linemen Andrew Whitworth and John Sullivan received a rest day. Rodger Saffold (knee) is still nursing his injury, but McVay said he should be fine for Sunday's contest.

For the other side, San Francisco has a significant amount of players listed on the injury report and could be tested when it comes to depth at cornerback. Jimmie Ward (hamstring), K'Wuan Williams (shoulder), and Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion) all were listed as non-participants in Wednesday's session — though it was only a walk-thru. On Thursday, Williams and Witherspoon participated, though Ward did not.