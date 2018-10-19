Injury Report 10/19: Kupp Declared Out, Everyone Else Expected to Play 

"We're good," Zuerlein said Friday. "Got the kicks in, feel good, feel confident, so now I just have to go execute on Sunday."

Zuerlein has missed the last five games since injuring his groin during pregame of the Week 2 matchup against the Cardinals. He made 4-of-5 field goals in Week 1 to down the Raiders.

Los Angeles will start the seventh game of the season with the same offensive line as well, with left guard Rodger Saffold expected to play. Saffold had to exit last Sunday's game with a knee injury and did not return.

"He just got his knee banged up a little bit," McVay said. "He's had some different things going on just over the course of his career. Certainly, physical. Got rolled up on and we were just smart with him throughout the course of the week. Just talking to him before we got over here, he's feeling good, he's ready to go and that makes me feel good."

On the other side, San Francisco will likely be without at least one of its key members of the secondary. Cornerback Jimmie Ward (hamstring) is doubtful to play, while cornerbacks Richard Sherman (calf), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion), and K'Waun Williams (shoulder) are all questionable. Notably, Sherman did not participate in Friday's practice.