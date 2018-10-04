Injury Report 10/4: Saffold, Higbee Expected to Play vs. Seahawks

Saffold and Higbee are both starters and major contributors to the offense. Saffold has played all 267 of Los Angeles' offensive snaps in 2018, and Higbee has played 81 percent of the club's snaps as its primary tight end. Higbee has caught three passes for 38 yards and a touchdown this season, and has excelled in run blocking.

Elsewhere on the injury report, linebacker Mark Barron was a limited participant in Thursday's practice. With the Rams in full pads, McVay said how Barron recovers from this particular session will be a good indication for his availability on Sunday.

"Really, we only had a handful of not necessarily even live reps, but full-speed reps where you're going faster than a walk-thru tempo. Today will really serve as a great measuring stick. And more than anything, because this is our most physical, tolling practice that we'll have — we'll put the pads on today — how he responds, and how he feels tomorrow will be a big indicator on whether we feel like he's going to be ready to go or not."

As for returner JoJo Natson, McVay said the team will make a final decision on his availability over the next couple of days, in conjunction with special teams coordinator John "Bones" Fassel.

"As far as if we feel comfortable, I know 'Bones' feels good about him. But if you're going to put somebody back there, just having gotten that surgery, we want to make sure we're making smart decisions. That's something that's probably going to be a little bit closer — we'll make that after tomorrow as well. But if the case is that he doesn't go, then you feel confident in Cooper [Kupp's] ability to consistently be back there and do a good job."

Running back Todd Gurley, left tackle Andrew Whitworth, and defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh returned to the field after a rest day on Wednesday. Center John Sullivan received a rest day on Thursday.