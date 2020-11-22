Presented by

Injury Report 11/21: Rams will have entire active roster available heading into Monday Night Football at Buccaneers

Nov 21, 2020 at 04:28 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – With the exception of players on injured reserve, the Rams will have their entire active roster available heading into Monday night's game against the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay (5:15 p.m. PT, ABC7/ESPN).

The only Los Angeles player on the injury report with a designated game status was offensive lineman Brian Allen (knee), who is doubtful after being limited Thursday and not participating Friday and Saturday. Allen has been inactive for eight of the Rams' first nine games so far.

For the Buccaneers, Ali Marpet (concussion) – listed on the team's depth chart as their starting left guard – is doubtful, while reserve tight end Tanner Hudson (not injury related) has been ruled out.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Aaron Donald DL Not Injury Related DNP Full - -
Brian Allen OL Knee Limited DNP DNP Doubtful
Michael Brockers DL Not Injury Related - - DNP -
Terrell Lewis OLB Illness - - DNP -

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Tanner Hudson TE Not Injury Related DNP DNP Practice Not Complete Out
Mike Edwards S Quadricep Limited Full Practice Not Complete -
Jason Pierre-Paul LB Knee Limited Limited Practice Not Complete -
Chris Godwin WR Finger Full Full Practice Not Complete -
Ali Marpet G Concussion Full DNP Practice Not Complete Doubtful
Scott Miller WR Hip/Groin Full Full Practice Not Complete -
Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Groin Full Full Practice Not Complete -
Rob Gronkowski TE Not Injury Related - DNP Practice Not Complete -
Ndamukong Suh DL Not Injury Related - - Practice Not Complete -

