Injury Report 11/21: Rams will have entire active roster available heading into Monday Night Football at Buccaneers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – With the exception of players on injured reserve, the Rams will have their entire active roster available heading into Monday night's game against the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay (5:15 p.m. PT, ABC7/ESPN).

The only Los Angeles player on the injury report with a designated game status was offensive lineman Brian Allen (knee), who is doubtful after being limited Thursday and not participating Friday and Saturday. Allen has been inactive for eight of the Rams' first nine games so far.

For the Buccaneers, Ali Marpet (concussion) – listed on the team's depth chart as their starting left guard – is doubtful, while reserve tight end Tanner Hudson (not injury related) has been ruled out.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.