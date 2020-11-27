Injury Report 11/27: Tyler Higbee questionable, Terrell Lewis doubtful for Sunday's game vs. 49ers

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX), while outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (knee) is considered doubtful.

"I think it will come down to a gametime decision (for Higbee), like we talked about," Rams head coach Sean McVay said during a video conference Friday. "We'll see how that elbow is feeling. The more rest you can get, the better opportunity he'll have to play."

Lewis first appeared on the injury report on Thursday as a result of swelling in his knee that the Rams had to drain.

"I'd be very surprised if he's available and ready to go," McVay said.

McVay also said offensive lineman Brian Allen (knee), who is questionable for Sunday's game, is the only other player besides Higbee and Lewis whose status is up in the air for Sunday's contest.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams. Note: The Rams held a walkthrough Wednesday and cancelled Friday's practice, so participation for those days is an estimation based on if a full practice had been conducted.