Injury Report 11/27: Tyler Higbee questionable, Terrell Lewis doubtful for Sunday's game vs. 49ers

Nov 27, 2020 at 03:27 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX), while outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (knee) is considered doubtful.

"I think it will come down to a gametime decision (for Higbee), like we talked about," Rams head coach Sean McVay said during a video conference Friday. "We'll see how that elbow is feeling. The more rest you can get, the better opportunity he'll have to play."

Lewis first appeared on the injury report on Thursday as a result of swelling in his knee that the Rams had to drain.

"I'd be very surprised if he's available and ready to go," McVay said.

McVay also said offensive lineman Brian Allen (knee), who is questionable for Sunday's game, is the only other player besides Higbee and Lewis whose status is up in the air for Sunday's contest.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams. Note: The Rams held a walkthrough Wednesday and cancelled Friday's practice, so participation for those days is an estimation based on if a full practice had been conducted.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Aaron Donald DL Not Injury Related DNP Full Full -
Tyler Higbee TE Elbow DNP DNP DNP Questionable
Brian Allen OL Knee Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Terrell Lewis OLB Knee - DNP DNP Doubtful
Michael Brockers DL Not Injury Related - - DNP -

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles LB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
K'Waun Williams CB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
Arik Armstead DE Not Injury Related Limited Limited Full -
Tevin Coleman RB Knee Limited Limited Limited Out
Deebo Samuel WR Hamstring Limited Limited Full -
Hroniss Grasu C Not Injury Related Full Full Full -
Azeez Al-Shaair LB Illness - DNP DNP Questionable
Dre Greenlaw LB Illness - DNP DNP Questionable
Jordan Reed TE Illness - DNP DNP Questionable
Tom Compton OL Concussion - - DNP Out
Javon Kinlaw DT Not Injury Related - - Limited Questionable

