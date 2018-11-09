Injury Report 11/8: Rams Remain Remarkably Healthy for Week 10

When teams get this late into the season, it's common for players to have to miss practice due to various ailments. And a lot of times, players even have to miss a game or two due to his respective injury.
Heading into Week 10, however, the Rams remain remarkably healthy. Sure, eight players are on injured reserve — with at least starting cornerback Aqib Talib expected to come off the list at in the coming weeks. And some veterans are listed on the report, having taken a rest day. But on Thursday of Week 10, L.A. has no true injuries to report.
At this point, it doesn't seem like a coincidence given how healthy L.A. has been over the last couple of seasons.
On the other side, Seattle did not have — among others — guard D.J. Fluker, running back Chris Carson, safety Bradley McDougald, or linebacker K.J. Wright practice on Thursday.
Below is the full Thursday injury report for both teams.
Check out photos of the Rams facing the Seattle Seahawks throughout the years.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
C John Sullivan (not injury related)
LT Andrew Whitworth (not injury related)
FULL
RB Todd Gurley (not injury related)
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Neiko Thorpe (groin)
RB Chris Carson (hip)
G D.J. Fluker (calf)
S Bradley McDougald (knee)
DT Shamar Stephen (foot)
LB K.J. Wright (knee)
DT Nazair Jones (not injury related)
LIMITED
G Jordan Simmons (calf)
S Tedric Thompson (quad)
DE Dion Jordan (knee)
WR Doug Baldwin (groin)
FULL
LB Shaquem Griffin (shoulder)
CB Akeem King (hip)