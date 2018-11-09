Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Injury Report 11/8: Rams Remain Remarkably Healthy for Week 10

Nov 08, 2018 at 05:00 PM
Myles Simmons of the Los Angeles Rams at the Agoura Hills Office, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Agoura Hills, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

When teams get this late into the season, it's common for players to have to miss practice due to various ailments. And a lot of times, players even have to miss a game or two due to his respective injury.

Heading into Week 10, however, the Rams remain remarkably healthy. Sure, eight players are on injured reserve — with at least starting cornerback Aqib Talib expected to come off the list at in the coming weeks. And some veterans are listed on the report, having taken a rest day. But on Thursday of Week 10, L.A. has no true injuries to report.

At this point, it doesn't seem like a coincidence given how healthy L.A. has been over the last couple of seasons.

On the other side, Seattle did not have — among others — guard D.J. Fluker, running back Chris Carson, safety Bradley McDougald, or linebacker K.J. Wright practice on Thursday.

Below is the full Thursday injury report for both teams.

PHOTOS: Rams vs. Seahawks Through the Years

Check out photos of the Rams facing the Seattle Seahawks throughout the years.

No Title
1 / 100
No Title
2 / 100
No Title
3 / 100
No Title
4 / 100
No Title
5 / 100
No Title
6 / 100
No Title
7 / 100
No Title
8 / 100
No Title
9 / 100
No Title
10 / 100
No Title
11 / 100
No Title
12 / 100
No Title
13 / 100
No Title
14 / 100
No Title
15 / 100
No Title
16 / 100
No Title
17 / 100
No Title
18 / 100
No Title
19 / 100
No Title
20 / 100
No Title
21 / 100
No Title
22 / 100
No Title
23 / 100
No Title
24 / 100
No Title
25 / 100
No Title
26 / 100
No Title
27 / 100
No Title
28 / 100
No Title
29 / 100
No Title
30 / 100
No Title
31 / 100
No Title
32 / 100
No Title
33 / 100
No Title
34 / 100
No Title
35 / 100
No Title
36 / 100
No Title
37 / 100
No Title
38 / 100
No Title
39 / 100
No Title
40 / 100
No Title
41 / 100
No Title
42 / 100
No Title
43 / 100
No Title
44 / 100
No Title
45 / 100
No Title
46 / 100
No Title
47 / 100
No Title
48 / 100
No Title
49 / 100
No Title
50 / 100
No Title
51 / 100
No Title
52 / 100
No Title
53 / 100
No Title
54 / 100
No Title
55 / 100
No Title
56 / 100
No Title
57 / 100
No Title
58 / 100
No Title
59 / 100
No Title
60 / 100
No Title
61 / 100
No Title
62 / 100
No Title
63 / 100
No Title
64 / 100
No Title
65 / 100
No Title
66 / 100
No Title
67 / 100
No Title
68 / 100
No Title
69 / 100
No Title
70 / 100
No Title
71 / 100
No Title
72 / 100
No Title
73 / 100
No Title
74 / 100
Linebacker (50) Samson Ebukam of the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 42-7 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 15 football game, Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
75 / 100

Linebacker (50) Samson Ebukam of the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 42-7 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 15 football game, Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches pass and runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 42-7 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 15 football game, Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
76 / 100

Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches pass and runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 42-7 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 15 football game, Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches pass for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 42-7 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 15 football game, Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
77 / 100

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches pass for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 42-7 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 15 football game, Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Rams_Seahawks_121817_DB_WEB_Batch3_165
78 / 100
Daniel Bowyer/Daniel Bowyer
Runningback (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, December 17th, 2017, at Centurylink field in Seattle Washington State. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)
79 / 100

Runningback (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, December 17th, 2017, at Centurylink field in Seattle Washington State. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)

Defensive end (93) Ethan Westbrooks of the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 42-7 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 15 football game, Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
80 / 100

Defensive end (93) Ethan Westbrooks of the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 42-7 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 15 football game, Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks (3) Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 33-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game at CenturyLink Field, Sunday, October 7, 2018, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
81 / 100

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks (3) Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 33-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game at CenturyLink Field, Sunday, October 7, 2018, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 33-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game at CenturyLink Field, Sunday, October 7, 2018, in Seattle, WA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
82 / 100

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 33-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game at CenturyLink Field, Sunday, October 7, 2018, in Seattle, WA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Running back #30 Todd Gurley of The Los Angeles Rams celebrates after a touchdown during the 33-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL season game five match, at CenturyLink field, on October 7, 2018, in Seattle Washington. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)
83 / 100

Running back #30 Todd Gurley of The Los Angeles Rams celebrates after a touchdown during the 33-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL season game five match, at CenturyLink field, on October 7, 2018, in Seattle Washington. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)

Wide receiver(18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 33-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game at CenturyLink Field, Sunday, October 7, 2018, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
84 / 100

Wide receiver(18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 33-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game at CenturyLink Field, Sunday, October 7, 2018, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Inside linebacker #26 Mark Barron of The Los Angeles Rams before the 33-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL season game five match, at CenturyLink field, on October 7, 2018, in Seattle Washington. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)
85 / 100

Inside linebacker #26 Mark Barron of The Los Angeles Rams before the 33-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL season game five match, at CenturyLink field, on October 7, 2018, in Seattle Washington. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)

Quarterback #16 Jared Goff celebrates with the offense of The Los Angeles Rams after his first down drive during the 33-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL season game five match, at CenturyLink field, on October 7, 2018, in Seattle Washington. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)
86 / 100

Quarterback #16 Jared Goff celebrates with the offense of The Los Angeles Rams after his first down drive during the 33-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL season game five match, at CenturyLink field, on October 7, 2018, in Seattle Washington. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)

Defensive end (96) Matt Longacre of the Los Angeles Rams returns a kickoff against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 33-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game at CenturyLink Field, Sunday, October 7, 2018, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
87 / 100

Defensive end (96) Matt Longacre of the Los Angeles Rams returns a kickoff against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 33-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game at CenturyLink Field, Sunday, October 7, 2018, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive end (56) Dante Fowler of the Los Angeles Rams jumps on a fumble and celebrates with (37) Sam Shields against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 36-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season football game, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
88 / 100

Defensive end (56) Dante Fowler of the Los Angeles Rams jumps on a fumble and celebrates with (37) Sam Shields against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 36-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season football game, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Wide receiver (12) Brandin Cooks of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs for a touchdown and hands the ball to Floyd Mayweather against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 36-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season football game, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
89 / 100

Wide receiver (12) Brandin Cooks of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs for a touchdown and hands the ball to Floyd Mayweather against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 36-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season football game, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams rushes quarterback (3) Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 29-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game, Thursday, October 3, 2019, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
90 / 100

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams rushes quarterback (3) Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 29-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game, Thursday, October 3, 2019, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (81) Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Rams caches a pass and runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 29-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game, Thursday, October 3, 2019, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
91 / 100

Tight end (81) Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Rams caches a pass and runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 29-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game, Thursday, October 3, 2019, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Cornerback (22) Marcus Peters and Cornerback (23) Nickell Robey-Coleman of the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 29-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game, Thursday, October 3, 2019, in Seattle, WA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
92 / 100

Cornerback (22) Marcus Peters and Cornerback (23) Nickell Robey-Coleman of the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 29-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game, Thursday, October 3, 2019, in Seattle, WA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

© Will Navarro/Rams
Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball and scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 28-12 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 14 regular season game, Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
93 / 100

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball and scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 28-12 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 14 regular season game, Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a touchdown and celebrates wth tight end (89) Tyler Higbee against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 28-12 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 14 regular season game, Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
94 / 100

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a touchdown and celebrates wth tight end (89) Tyler Higbee against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 28-12 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 14 regular season game, Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams covers wide receiver (14) DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 23-16 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
95 / 100

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams covers wide receiver (14) DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 23-16 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL5189
96 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Defensive back (31) Darious Williams of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 23-16 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
97 / 100

Defensive back (31) Darious Williams of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 23-16 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Tight end (81) Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 23-16 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
98 / 100

Tight end (81) Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 23-16 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL0083_1
99 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9494 2
100 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

LOS ANGELES RAMS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

C John Sullivan (not injury related)

LT Andrew Whitworth (not injury related)

FULL

RB Todd Gurley (not injury related)

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Neiko Thorpe (groin)

RB Chris Carson (hip)

G D.J. Fluker (calf)

S Bradley McDougald (knee)

DT Shamar Stephen (foot)

LB K.J. Wright (knee)

DT Nazair Jones (not injury related)

LIMITED

G Jordan Simmons (calf)

S Tedric Thompson (quad)

DE Dion Jordan (knee)

WR Doug Baldwin (groin)

FULL

LB Shaquem Griffin (shoulder)

CB Akeem King (hip)

Related Content

news

Injury Report 1/14: John Wolford ruled out, Jared Goff to start at quarterback against Packers

A look at the final injury report leading into Saturday's divisional round playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers. 
news

Injury Report 1/7: Jared Goff, David Edwards and Micah Kiser questionable for Rams-Seahawks

A look at the final injury report leading into Saturday's Wild Card playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. 
news

Injury Report 1/1: Micah Kiser out, Cam Akers game-time decision for Rams-Cardinals

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 17 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.
news

Injury Report 12/25: Cam Akers out, Rob Havenstein good to go for Rams-Seahawks

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 16 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. 
news

Injury Report 12/18: Evans and Scott out; Okoronkwo, Hollins and Allen questionable but expected to play vs. Jets

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets.
news

Injury Report 12/9: Cam Akers and Michael Brockers good to go, Matt Gay questionable for Rams-Patriots

A look at the final injury report leading into Thursday night's Week 14 game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots. 
news

Injury Report 12/4: Terrell Lewis out, Sebastian Joseph-Day questionable for Rams-Cardinals

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 13 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. 
news

Injury Report 11/27: Tyler Higbee questionable, Terrell Lewis doubtful for Sunday's game vs. 49ers

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 12 game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.
news

Injury Report 11/21: Rams will have entire active roster available heading into Monday Night Football at Buccaneers

A look at the final injury report leading into Monday night's Week 11 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Injury Report 11/13: Terrell Lewis and Leonard Floyd questionable for Rams-Seahawks but expected to play

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 10 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. 
news

Injury Report 10/30: Tyler Higbee game-time decision for Rams-Dolphins

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins. 
news

Injury Report 10/24: Tyler Higbee questionable for Rams-Bears

A look at the final injury report heading into Monday night's game between the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams.
Advertising