Injury Report 11/8: Rams Remain Remarkably Healthy for Week 10

When teams get this late into the season, it's common for players to have to miss practice due to various ailments. And a lot of times, players even have to miss a game or two due to his respective injury.

Heading into Week 10, however, the Rams remain remarkably healthy. Sure, eight players are on injured reserve — with at least starting cornerback Aqib Talib expected to come off the list at in the coming weeks. And some veterans are listed on the report, having taken a rest day. But on Thursday of Week 10, L.A. has no true injuries to report.

At this point, it doesn't seem like a coincidence given how healthy L.A. has been over the last couple of seasons.

On the other side, Seattle did not have — among others — guard D.J. Fluker, running back Chris Carson, safety Bradley McDougald, or linebacker K.J. Wright practice on Thursday.