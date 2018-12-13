Injury Report 12/12: Rams Have No Injuries to Report, Wentz Does Not Practice for Eagles

While the Rams do have a number of players on injured reserve, the team's current 53-man roster is remarkably healthy entering Week 15, as Los Angeles had no injures to report for its Wednesday walk-thru.
Philadelphia, however, has been ravaged by injuries throughout the course of the season and the situation appears to be getting worse. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that quarterback Carson Wentz has a back injury and not only is his status for this week's game in question, but also his availability for the rest of the season.
"I'm not going to comment any further than what I did this morning," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said on his conference call with L.A. media Wednesday morning. "He will not practice today. We're going to rest him today and then we're going to gather some more information and then we'll have something further."
The uncertainty of the opposition's quarterback isn't really affecting the preparation for Sunday's game much, according to safety John Johnson.
"Last year the same thing happened — [Wentz] started the game and didn't finish it. Nick Foles ended up winning the Super Bow," Johnson said. "So, [Wentz] can extend the play a little bit better, but besides that, they're both pretty good. They're going to run the same offense. So it doesn't really change much."
There will likely be more news to come from Philadelphia on Wentz and Super Bowl LI MVP Foles as the week continues.
Below are the full Wednesday injury reports for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
No injuries to report
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DE Michael Bennett (foot)
LB Jordan Hicks (calf)
OT Lane Johnson (not injury related)
CB Sidney Jones (hamstring)
G Isaac Seumalo (pectoral)
QB Carson Wentz (back)
LIMITED
S Avonte Maddox (ankle/knee)