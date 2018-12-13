Injury Report 12/12: Rams Have No Injuries to Report, Wentz Does Not Practice for Eagles

"I'm not going to comment any further than what I did this morning," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said on his conference call with L.A. media Wednesday morning. "He will not practice today. We're going to rest him today and then we're going to gather some more information and then we'll have something further."

The uncertainty of the opposition's quarterback isn't really affecting the preparation for Sunday's game much, according to safety John Johnson.

"Last year the same thing happened — [Wentz] started the game and didn't finish it. Nick Foles ended up winning the Super Bow," Johnson said. "So, [Wentz] can extend the play a little bit better, but besides that, they're both pretty good. They're going to run the same offense. So it doesn't really change much."

There will likely be more news to come from Philadelphia on Wentz and Super Bowl LI MVP Foles as the week continues.