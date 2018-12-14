Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 12/14: Eagles QB Wentz Doubtful for Sunday, No Rams Injuries to Report 

Dec 14, 2018 at 01:30 PM
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

It's looking more and more like the Rams will be seeing quarterback Nick Foles behind center for the Eagles on Sunday.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson told Philadelphia media on Friday that Wentz's back injury will require three months to recover, but that the quarterback would be questionable for Sunday.

The Eagles, however, officially listed Wentz as doubtful.

"He has a stress injury, evolved over time and it requires no surgery," Pederson said, via ESPN, also noting that Wentz had no symptoms before a scan was performed on his back. "He was 100 percent, he practiced. He was not on the injury report for this. So yeah, I had no issue with that."

Los Angeles has spent time preparing for both quarterbacks, but both head coach Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips have said the offense doesn't change much no matter which quarterback is on the field.

On Friday, however, McVay did admit the Rams are thinking they'll see Foles.

"When you listen to the reports out there, it looks like that's what's going to be the case, where Nick's going to play," McVay said. "But in terms of our preparation, it doesn't change — getting ready for a great offense, the system, the scheme, a guy that's played really good football for them when he's had to come in and fill in for Carson.

"But we are expecting it to be Nick, but you never say never."

Outside linebacker Dante Fowler was on Thursday's report for a non-injury related reason, which he revealed on Friday was the birth of his second child in Florida.

"I was able to see my baby boy — I was really happy," Fowler said. "I really just appreciate coach McVay being concerned about it, letting me handle my situation. I had my little baby boy, DeAngelo Fowler and now I'm here — I'm back."

Other than that, Los Angeles is once again clean on its Friday injury report.

Below are the full Friday statuses for both teams. Any individual not listed is expected to play.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

No injuries to report

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

OUT

LB Jordan Hicks (calf)

DT Timmy Jernigan (back)

CB Sidney Jones (hamsgring)

G Isaac Seumalo (pectoral)

DOUBTFUL

QB Carson Wentz (back)

QUESTIONABLE

DE Michael Bennett (foot)

S Avonte Maddox (ankle/knee)

WR Shelton Gibson (wrist)

