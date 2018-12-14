Injury Report 12/14: Eagles QB Wentz Doubtful for Sunday, No Rams Injuries to Report 

"He has a stress injury, evolved over time and it requires no surgery," Pederson said, via ESPN, also noting that Wentz had no symptoms before a scan was performed on his back. "He was 100 percent, he practiced. He was not on the injury report for this. So yeah, I had no issue with that."

Los Angeles has spent time preparing for both quarterbacks, but both head coach Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips have said the offense doesn't change much no matter which quarterback is on the field.

On Friday, however, McVay did admit the Rams are thinking they'll see Foles.

"When you listen to the reports out there, it looks like that's what's going to be the case, where Nick's going to play," McVay said. "But in terms of our preparation, it doesn't change — getting ready for a great offense, the system, the scheme, a guy that's played really good football for them when he's had to come in and fill in for Carson.

"But we are expecting it to be Nick, but you never say never."

Outside linebacker Dante Fowler was on Thursday's report for a non-injury related reason, which he revealed on Friday was the birth of his second child in Florida.

"I was able to see my baby boy — I was really happy," Fowler said. "I really just appreciate coach McVay being concerned about it, letting me handle my situation. I had my little baby boy, DeAngelo Fowler and now I'm here — I'm back."

Other than that, Los Angeles is once again clean on its Friday injury report.