Injury Report 12/17: Gurley Should be OK with Knee Inflammation

Dec 17, 2018 at 05:50 PM
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

During Sunday night's 30-23 loss to the Eagles, running back Todd Gurley was announced as questionable to return with a knee injury.

Gurley was able to continue playing, and was pivotal in Los Angeles' comeback bid — leading the team with 10 receptions for 76 yards to go along with his 12 carries for 48 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

The Georgia product himself said after the game, "Yeah, I returned, so I was fine."

And on Monday, head coach Sean McVay said Gurley's knee issue is only inflammation and the Rams are expecting him to be OK. McVay added Gurley will be day-to-day this week.

One of the league's most dynamic playmakers, Gurley has registered 256 carries for 12,51 yards rushing with 17 rushing touchdowns. He's added 59 receptions for 580 yards with four receiving touchdowns to give him a total of 1,831 yards from scrimmage and 21 TDs.

McVay noted there will be a bit of a delicate balance for Gurley and his workload over the next two weeks as Los Angeles gears up for a playoff run.

"I think you really just take it one day at a time. These games are important for us," McVay said. "[W]e got some good, positive news with regards to it doesn't seem like it's anything other than that inflammation. And then, really, kind of a day-to-day deal. So if he's able to go, then we want him to be able to go. But if it's something that — whether you're playing for the playoffs or not, we're always going to be smart with a player like Todd. And, really, any of our players for that matter. So we'll trust the medical advice. We'll trust how Todd says he's feeling. And then we'll kind of have a little bit better feel as the week progresses on that."

Also at running back, McVay said Justin Davis will be day-to-day with a shoulder injury suffered during Sunday's game.

PHOTOS: Best of Rams vs Eagles

Check out the best photos from the Rams' Week 15 matchup against the Eagles.

