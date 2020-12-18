Injury Report 12/18: Evans and Scott out; Okoronkwo, Hollins and Allen questionable but expected to play vs. Jets

The remaining three – outside linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo (not injury related), offensive lineman Brian Allen (not injury related) and linebacker Justin Hollins (not injury related) – are expected to be able to play so long as they continue to remain asymptomatic and test negative, but will stay away from the team for precautionary reasons until Saturday night. All three were officially listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

If Allen is good to go, McVay said he would be the eighth offensive lineman active on Sunday to solidify that position's depth with Evans out.

"I do feel confident that all three of those guys, with Brian, with Ogbo and with Hollins, they're mature enough to handle the virtual meetings, and that's the approach that we'll take," McVay said. "They'll reconvene with us on Saturday evening at the hotel and then they'll be ready to go on Sunday."

Among other injury updates, Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (thigh) is officially good to go for Sunday's game. He was a full participant Friday and does not carry a designation on the final injury report.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.