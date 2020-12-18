Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Injury Report 12/18: Evans and Scott out; Okoronkwo, Hollins and Allen questionable but expected to play vs. Jets

Dec 18, 2020 at 03:13 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams offensive lineman Bobby Evans (illness) and safety Nick Scott (not injury related) were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday morning and will be out for Sunday's game against the Jets (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX).

Evans and Scott were two of five Los Angeles players who landed on Thursday's injury report due to contact tracing protocols after the team received a positive COVID-19 test day that. Rams head coach Sean McVay said during a video conference Friday morning he expects rookie offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and defensive back JuJu Hughes to be the next men up for Evans' and Scott's roles respectively.

The remaining three – outside linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo (not injury related), offensive lineman Brian Allen (not injury related) and linebacker Justin Hollins (not injury related) – are expected to be able to play so long as they continue to remain asymptomatic and test negative, but will stay away from the team for precautionary reasons until Saturday night. All three were officially listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

If Allen is good to go, McVay said he would be the eighth offensive lineman active on Sunday to solidify that position's depth with Evans out.

"I do feel confident that all three of those guys, with Brian, with Ogbo and with Hollins, they're mature enough to handle the virtual meetings, and that's the approach that we'll take," McVay said. "They'll reconvene with us on Saturday evening at the hotel and then they'll be ready to go on Sunday."

Among other injury updates, Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (thigh) is officially good to go for Sunday's game. He was a full participant Friday and does not carry a designation on the final injury report.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Aaron Donald DL Not Injury Related DNP Full Full -
Nsimba Webster WR Not Injury Related DNP Full Full -
Robert Woods WR Thigh DNP Limited Full -
Ogbo Okoronkwo OLB Not Injury Related - DNP DNP Questionable
Brian Allen OL Not Injury Related - DNP DNP Questionable
Justin Hollins LB Not Injury Related - DNP DNP Questionable
Michael Brockers DL Not Injury Related - - DNP -

NEW YORK JETS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Frank Gore RB Not Injury Related - DNP Full -
Jamison Crowder WR Calf DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Marcus Maye S Rib Limited Limited Full -
Sam Darnold QB Ankle Full Full Full -
Pat Elflein OL Shoulder Full Full Full -
John Franklin-Myers DL Wrist Full Full Full -
Connor McGovern OL Hamstring Limited Full Full -
Breshad Perriman WR Shoulder Limited Full Full -

Related Content

news

Injury Report 12/9: Cam Akers and Michael Brockers good to go, Matt Gay questionable for Rams-Patriots

A look at the final injury report leading into Thursday night's Week 14 game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots. 
news

Injury Report 12/4: Terrell Lewis out, Sebastian Joseph-Day questionable for Rams-Cardinals

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 13 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. 
news

Injury Report 11/27: Tyler Higbee questionable, Terrell Lewis doubtful for Sunday's game vs. 49ers

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 12 game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.
news

Injury Report 11/21: Rams will have entire active roster available heading into Monday Night Football at Buccaneers

A look at the final injury report leading into Monday night's Week 11 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Injury Report 11/13: Terrell Lewis and Leonard Floyd questionable for Rams-Seahawks but expected to play

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 10 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. 
news

Injury Report 10/30: Tyler Higbee game-time decision for Rams-Dolphins

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins. 
news

Injury Report 10/24: Tyler Higbee questionable for Rams-Bears

A look at the final injury report heading into Monday night's game between the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams.
news

Injury Report 10/16: Kiser questionable but expected to be ready to go against 49ers

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.
news

Injury Report 10/9: Cam Akers and Jordan Fuller good to go against Washington, Micah Kiser and Troy Hill questionable

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team.
news

Injury Report 10/2: Cam Akers ruled out for Rams-Giants, Jordan Fuller questionable

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants. 
news

Injury Report 9/25: Cam Akers ruled out for Bills game, Darious Williams questionable 

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills. 

Advertising