Injury Report 12/18: Evans and Scott out; Okoronkwo, Hollins and Allen questionable but expected to play vs. Jets

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams offensive lineman Bobby Evans (illness) and safety Nick Scott (not injury related) were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday morning and will be out for Sunday's game against the Jets (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX).
Evans and Scott were two of five Los Angeles players who landed on Thursday's injury report due to contact tracing protocols after the team received a positive COVID-19 test day that. Rams head coach Sean McVay said during a video conference Friday morning he expects rookie offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and defensive back JuJu Hughes to be the next men up for Evans' and Scott's roles respectively.
The remaining three – outside linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo (not injury related), offensive lineman Brian Allen (not injury related) and linebacker Justin Hollins (not injury related) – are expected to be able to play so long as they continue to remain asymptomatic and test negative, but will stay away from the team for precautionary reasons until Saturday night. All three were officially listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.
If Allen is good to go, McVay said he would be the eighth offensive lineman active on Sunday to solidify that position's depth with Evans out.
"I do feel confident that all three of those guys, with Brian, with Ogbo and with Hollins, they're mature enough to handle the virtual meetings, and that's the approach that we'll take," McVay said. "They'll reconvene with us on Saturday evening at the hotel and then they'll be ready to go on Sunday."
Among other injury updates, Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (thigh) is officially good to go for Sunday's game. He was a full participant Friday and does not carry a designation on the final injury report.
Below are the final injury reports for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Aaron Donald
|DL
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|-
|Nsimba Webster
|WR
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|-
|Robert Woods
|WR
|Thigh
|DNP
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Ogbo Okoronkwo
|OLB
|Not Injury Related
|-
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|Brian Allen
|OL
|Not Injury Related
|-
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|Justin Hollins
|LB
|Not Injury Related
|-
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|Michael Brockers
|DL
|Not Injury Related
|-
|-
|DNP
|-
NEW YORK JETS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Frank Gore
|RB
|Not Injury Related
|-
|DNP
|Full
|-
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|Calf
|DNP
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Marcus Maye
|S
|Rib
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Pat Elflein
|OL
|Shoulder
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|John Franklin-Myers
|DL
|Wrist
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Connor McGovern
|OL
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|-
|Breshad Perriman
|WR
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|-