Injury Report 12/24: Todd Gurley, Lamarcus Joyner Remain Day-to-Day 

"It's kind of the same place we were at," McVay said. "He came in, was feeling good today. We're just taking it a day at a time right now. … I know he's done a nice job with his rehab. No real updates, but we're just kind of going to take it day-to-day with Todd."

Gurley has been dealing with left knee inflammation since the Week 15 contest with the Eagles. While Gurley went through a pregame workout before Sunday's matchup with Arizona, it was determined that the best course of action would be for him to sit out.

"We want to do what's best for Todd, most importantly," McVay said. "And what's best for Todd is also what's best for our football team. We don't want to do anything where we're putting him in harm's way."