Injury Report 12/24: Todd Gurley, Lamarcus Joyner Remain Day-to-Day 

The Rams will have two starters day-to-day with their respective injuries as the team begins the final week of the regular season.
Running back Todd Gurley was inactive for the Week 16 victory over the Cardinals with a knee injury. Head coach Sean McVay said on his Monday conference call that the running back was feeling better on Monday, but that the team will continue to do what's best for Gurley over the course of the week.
"It's kind of the same place we were at," McVay said. "He came in, was feeling good today. We're just taking it a day at a time right now. … I know he's done a nice job with his rehab. No real updates, but we're just kind of going to take it day-to-day with Todd."
Gurley has been dealing with left knee inflammation since the Week 15 contest with the Eagles. While Gurley went through a pregame workout before Sunday's matchup with Arizona, it was determined that the best course of action would be for him to sit out.
"We want to do what's best for Todd, most importantly," McVay said. "And what's best for Todd is also what's best for our football team. We don't want to do anything where we're putting him in harm's way."
The Georgia product has 1,251 yards rushing and 1,831 yards from scrimmage so far in 2018. And despite missing Sunday's contest, he still leads the league with 17 rushing touchdowns and 21 total touchdowns.
Also on the injury front, safety Lamarcus Joyner left Sunday's game with an ankle injury. McVay said Joyner is also day-to-day.
"His ankle was good," McVay said. "It's going to be a day-to-day deal, but everything checked out pretty clean. Got that thing rolled up on a little bit, but I think the way he attacks his rehab this week, we'll be day-to-day with him, but I expect him to be able to be in good shape. But we'll see how he responds when these guys get back in here on Wednesday."
The Rams players and coaches will be off on Tuesday before getting back to their regular schedule on Wednesday.