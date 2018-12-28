Injury Report 12/27: Gurley, Joyner Did Not Participate on Thursday 

While McVay said the swelling in Gurley's knee has gone down, the team is still taking precautions in order to put him in as little risk as possible.

"I think a lot of it, too, was a result of — probably wasn't going to come back in the Philly game. He was such a warrior that he ended up coming back in as a result of some of the things that occurred in that game," McVay said Thursday. "And his ability to gut through, and fight through that probably made it swell up."

"But he had never gone through where you're really having to gut through and fight through that type of pain throughout the game like he did against Philly," McVay continued. "And then with the workout — like we said, last week just talking to Todd on Saturday morning, I was fully anticipating him going. And then we had to make the decision, it wasn't really Todd saying, 'I can't go.' It was more of us making that decision because of how much he wanted to play. But there's an element of, 'We've got to be mindful of protecting him as well.'"