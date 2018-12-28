Injury Report 12/27: Gurley, Joyner Did Not Participate on Thursday 

Head coach Sean McVay said running back Todd Gurley (knee) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (ankle) remain day-to-day with their respective injuries on Thursday.
Neither Gurley nor Joyner participated in Thursday's session.
While McVay said the swelling in Gurley's knee has gone down, the team is still taking precautions in order to put him in as little risk as possible.
"I think a lot of it, too, was a result of — probably wasn't going to come back in the Philly game. He was such a warrior that he ended up coming back in as a result of some of the things that occurred in that game," McVay said Thursday. "And his ability to gut through, and fight through that probably made it swell up."
"But he had never gone through where you're really having to gut through and fight through that type of pain throughout the game like he did against Philly," McVay continued. "And then with the workout — like we said, last week just talking to Todd on Saturday morning, I was fully anticipating him going. And then we had to make the decision, it wasn't really Todd saying, 'I can't go.' It was more of us making that decision because of how much he wanted to play. But there's an element of, 'We've got to be mindful of protecting him as well.'"
McVay admitted there was actually a similar situation after the Oakland game this year, where Gurley wasn't feeling at his best following the first game of the season. But asked about it during his media session, Gurley said while he felt bad immediately after the game, by Wednesday his knee was feeling fine.
That's a big reason why this situation is different — the knee issue has lingered. And so Gurley's not sure still if he'll be able to play din Week 17.
"Honestly, it's really been one of those day-by-day things. Some days you wake up feeling the same, some days you wake up feeling much better," Gurley said Thursday. "But it's just one of those day-by-day things, and we'll just have to see when Sunday gets here."
Gurley may not practice on Friday either. And if that happens, McVay said there's still a chance Gurley could play even if he doesn't have that on-field preparation. That's similar to last week, when McVay said he was anticipating Gurley being available for the matchup against the Cardinals until the pregame workout.
"If he's feeling good, similar to last week, if we do end up — if we feel like he's progressing but he's able to just take some mental reps, things like that, then that could definitely be an option," McVay said. "I mean, you'd prefer for him to practice, but it wouldn't be something that if he doesn't practice, then there's definitely no chance he plays. I definitely wouldn't say that."
As for Joyner, defensive coordinator Wade Phillips said on Thursday that if the safety is unable to play, then Blake Countess or Marqui Christian would fill in at that position.
Below are the full Thursday injury reports for both L.A. and San Francisco.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Todd Gurley (knee)
S Lamarcus Joyner (ankle)
LIMITED
RB Justin Davis (shoulder)
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Matt Brieda (ankle)
WR Marquise Goodwin (calf)
WR Dante Pettis (knee)
LIMITED
LB Mark Nzeocha (groin)
TE Garrett Celek (concussion)
LB Malcolm Smith (achilles)
CB K'Waun Williams (knee)
C Erik Magnuson (hamstring)
FULL
C Weston Richburg (knee)
DE Arik Armstead (hand)