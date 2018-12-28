Injury Report 12/28: Joyner, Gurley Both Ruled out for Sunday vs. 49ers

Gurley will finish the 2018 season with 1,831 yards from scrimmage — 1,251 rushing, 580 receiving. He currently leads the league with 21 total touchdowns and 17 rushing touchdowns.

C.J. Anderson will start his second game in a row for Los Angeles, after signing on Tuesday of last week. McVay noted how much more comfortable the running back appears headed into his second game with the club.

"He's had a really good week of preparation," McVay said. "I think just being in week two [with the Rams] where he's a lot more comfortable with some of the verbiage, some of the different things. And I think he was feeling good after the game, so, hopefully, we'll see another good performance from C.J."

And at safety, McVay said L.A. will utilize both Blake Countess and Marqui Christian to fill in for Joyner.

Countess has been a special teams staple for the Rams over the last two seasons, playing 80 percent of the club's snaps on the unit this year. He's also had some spot duty at safety this year, playing 37 defensive snaps.

Christian has been a part of the Rams' dime defensive package throughout the course of the season — usually utilized on third downs or in other known-passing situations. He's played 33 percent of Los Angeles' defensive snaps this year, making 32 tackles and one pass defensed.

"There's a lot of confidence in those guys," McVay said of Countess and Christian. "They have a good understanding of the system and how we want to be able to accomplish some of the things we're trying to get done, specific to defending the 49ers this week."

Elsewhere on the Rams' injury report, defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks is questionable after missing Friday's practice with an illness. And running back Justin Davis is questionable with a shoulder injury.

On the other side, the 49ers have ruled out running back Matt Breida and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, as well as wide receiver Dante Pettis and tight end Garrett Celek.