Injury Report 12/3: Malcolm Brown Suffers Clavicle Injury in Win over Lions 

"I mean if Malc's out for a while, it's a huge loss," left tackle Andrew Whitworth said. "He's a heck of a football player, a guy that does nothing but step in and rise to the occasion every time we need him and Todd needs a blow. He's somebody that I think everybody in the locker room has an appreciation for — just the physically he plays with, and just the guy he is."

"It would be a huge loss because of what Malcolm means to our football team — not only for our offense, but for our special teams," McVay said. "And if that's the case, then it would probably be something where both Justin and John would have to end up stepping up in a role where they'd both maybe potentially would be asked if they need to sub for Todd and then get some different work. And then that means they've also got to step up in a big way for 'Bones' because of the contributions Malcolm has for our special teams."

While there would be the benefit of Davis and Kelly gaining experience, McVay did not downplay how significant of a loss Brown would be.

"You could look at it like that. I think we always want to try to be positive," McVay said. "But I think losing Malcolm's a huge loss for us — depending upon how long that is. But it's a big deal for those guys to have to step up, and they've got large shoes to fill for sure."