Injury Report 12/3: Malcolm Brown Suffers Clavicle Injury in Win over Lions 

The Rams have been remarkably healthy throughout the course of the 2018 season, but they did not escape Detroit unscathed.
Head coach Sean McVay said on Monday running back Malcolm Brown suffered a clavicle injury during Sunday's game. McVay said Brown was undergoing a procedure on Monday evening to determine the severity of the injury and how long Brown will be out.
"It's similar to the Robert Woods injury that he had last year, that you want to just make sure that that clavicle is in a spot that it doesn't press on some of the other things that are kind of vital in that area of your body," McVay said. "But as far as if they've actually got to open him up or not, those are things that I have not found out yet."
As Los Angeles' backup running back, Brown has played a significant role both on offense and special teams over the last two years. While Todd Gurley clearly takes the majority of snaps at running back, Brown has played 15 percent of the Rams' offensive snaps to spell the 2017 AP Offensive Player of the Year, averaging 4.9 yards on his 43 carries. Brown also has five receptions for 52 yards with a touchdown in 2018.
Brown is also a significant contributor on special teams for coordinator John 'Bones' Fassel, having played 36.4 percent of the Rams' special teams snaps in 2018.
If Brown is out for any stretch, both Justin Davis and John Kelly would likely have to step up to fill in on both units.
"I mean if Malc's out for a while, it's a huge loss," left tackle Andrew Whitworth said. "He's a heck of a football player, a guy that does nothing but step in and rise to the occasion every time we need him and Todd needs a blow. He's somebody that I think everybody in the locker room has an appreciation for — just the physically he plays with, and just the guy he is."
"It would be a huge loss because of what Malcolm means to our football team — not only for our offense, but for our special teams," McVay said. "And if that's the case, then it would probably be something where both Justin and John would have to end up stepping up in a role where they'd both maybe potentially would be asked if they need to sub for Todd and then get some different work. And then that means they've also got to step up in a big way for 'Bones' because of the contributions Malcolm has for our special teams."
While there would be the benefit of Davis and Kelly gaining experience, McVay did not downplay how significant of a loss Brown would be.
"You could look at it like that. I think we always want to try to be positive," McVay said. "But I think losing Malcolm's a huge loss for us — depending upon how long that is. But it's a big deal for those guys to have to step up, and they've got large shoes to fill for sure."
McVay said aside from Brown, the Rams came out clean in terms of injuries from their division-clinching victory over the Lions.