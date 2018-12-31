Injury Report 12/31: Whitworth, Gurley Expected to be Ready for Playoffs 

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth had to exit Sunday's game with a knee injury, and running back Todd Gurley hasn't played since Week 15. But on Monday, head coach Sean McVay said he expects both to be back for the playoffs.
"With Whitworth, he kind of knocked those knees — he's going to be in good shape," McVay said of Whitworth on his Monday conference call. "So we expect him to be able to practice this week. And thank god it wasn't anything worse than that. We'll get our guy back, ready to roll for the playoffs."
"He's feeling good. He came in today and everything was positive from what we're getting from [head trainer] Reggie [Scott]. I think we'll take it a day at a time," McVay said. "I would be very, very surprised if he wasn't going to be ready to go for the playoffs. But I think we're going to be smart about whether he goes or not this seek with those extra days. We'll still continue to have that same rehab program and he's taking steps in the right direction. And I would be very surprised if he's not feeling good, ready to roll for our Divisional game."
Check out the best photos from the Rams' Week 17 matchup against the 49ers.
That's good news for a Los Angeles team that's been remarkably healthy throughout the last two years — particularly up front. Aside from the 2017 Week 17 matchup with the 49ers where McVay elected to rest starters, the starting offensive line has now gone through two consecutive seasons with the expected starting five up front able to begin the game.
As for Gurley, the Rams have been effective on the ground in his absence, but L.A. clearly wants the NFL's leader in total and rushing touchdowns to be available for the postseason. In 14 games, Gurley rushed for 1,251 yards on 256 carries, and made 59 receptions for 580 yards. His 1,831 yards from scrimmage are second-most in a single season in his career.
Also on the injury front, McVay said safety Blake Countess is in the concussion protocol, but was in good shape on Monday.
"Came in, was symptom free today," McVay said. "So, we'll have some more updates as he progresses through that."
The Rams players will be off on Tuesday before getting back to work on Wednesday at the facility.