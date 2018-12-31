Injury Report 12/31: Whitworth, Gurley Expected to be Ready for Playoffs 

"With Whitworth, he kind of knocked those knees — he's going to be in good shape," McVay said of Whitworth on his Monday conference call. "So we expect him to be able to practice this week. And thank god it wasn't anything worse than that. We'll get our guy back, ready to roll for the playoffs."

"He's feeling good. He came in today and everything was positive from what we're getting from [head trainer] Reggie [Scott]. I think we'll take it a day at a time," McVay said. "I would be very, very surprised if he wasn't going to be ready to go for the playoffs. But I think we're going to be smart about whether he goes or not this seek with those extra days. We'll still continue to have that same rehab program and he's taking steps in the right direction. And I would be very surprised if he's not feeling good, ready to roll for our Divisional game."