Injury Report 12/5: Malcolm Brown Likely Headed to Injured Reserve

Dec 05, 2018 at 03:55 PM
Myles Simmons

Los Angeles will have to deal with a significant loss on two units for the rest of the season, as head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that the recovery time for running back Malcolm Brown's clavicle injury is eight to 10 weeks.

"Malcolm Brown — he did have that procedure done," McVay said. Fortunately, did not have to open him up. But they did reset that clavicle. But it's probably going to be something that's about an eight-to-10-week recovery. Haven't finalized it, but more than likely we'll put him on IR."

Brown has played only 15 percent of Los Angeles' offensive snaps in 2018, but has been highly effective when he's been on the field. The fourth-year back out of Texas averaged 4.9 yards per carry on 43 attempts in 2018, also making five receptions for 52 yards. Brown has also excelled in pass protection throughout the year.

"Losing Malcolm for however long that'll be is definitely tough," quarterback Jared Goff said. "He's been a guy that has stepped in and done such a great job. And, really, been a guy that I've been able to rely on, and have just as much trust in him as I do in Todd [Gurley] as far as protections and being in the right place all the time. … We're going to miss him."

But Brown has also been a key member of the Rams' special teams unit, playing 36.4 percent of those snaps.

"It's a big loss for our football team. He means a lot to us in a variety of different ways," McVay said. "The toughness that he kind of personifies as a running back for us, but then also what he does for special teams."

McVay said young running backs Justin Davis and John Kelly will have to step up in place of the injured Brown. But in terms of who would be the proverbial "No. 2" on the depth chart, McVay didn't have firm answer on Wednesday.

"I think it'll probably be predicated on just situations, and how the week of practice goes," McVay said. "These are two young guys that we do have a lot of confidence in that have definitely shown positive signs when they've had their opportunities — really, particularly in the preseason, and in some of these practices that we've had."

Elsewhere on the injury report, cornerback Marcus Peters was listed with an ankle injury, but was still a full participant for Wednesday.

For the other side, Bears second-year starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has missed Chicago's last two games with a shoulder injury. But both he and Bears head coach Matt Nagy expressed an expectation that Trubisky should be able to play on Sunday.

"I do [expect to play this week]," Trubisky told reporters on Wednesday, via ESPN. "I just have to show Coach that I can play. I'm feeling good about where I'm at. As long as I can show them that I can go out there and do it and make all the throws and be the player that I know I am, I feel confident I'll be able to go."

Trubisky was a full participant in Wednesday's practice for Chicago.

Below are the full Wednesday injury reports for both teams. Los Angeles' report is an estimate, as the club held only a walk-thru.

PHOTOS: Best of Rams vs Lions

Check out the best photos from the Rams' Week 13 victory over the Lions to clinch the NFC West.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Malcolm Brown (clavicle)

FULL

CB Marcus Peters (ankle)

CHICAGO BEARS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DB Deon Bush (hamstring)

LIMITED

RB Benny Cunningham (ankle)

DB Sherrick McManis (hamstring)

FULL

QB Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder)

