Injury Report 12/5: Malcolm Brown Likely Headed to Injured Reserve

Brown has played only 15 percent of Los Angeles' offensive snaps in 2018, but has been highly effective when he's been on the field. The fourth-year back out of Texas averaged 4.9 yards per carry on 43 attempts in 2018, also making five receptions for 52 yards. Brown has also excelled in pass protection throughout the year.

"Losing Malcolm for however long that'll be is definitely tough," quarterback Jared Goff said. "He's been a guy that has stepped in and done such a great job. And, really, been a guy that I've been able to rely on, and have just as much trust in him as I do in Todd [Gurley] as far as protections and being in the right place all the time. … We're going to miss him."

But Brown has also been a key member of the Rams' special teams unit, playing 36.4 percent of those snaps.

"It's a big loss for our football team. He means a lot to us in a variety of different ways," McVay said. "The toughness that he kind of personifies as a running back for us, but then also what he does for special teams."