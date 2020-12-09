Injury Report 12/9: Cam Akers and Michael Brockers good to go, Matt Gay questionable for Rams-Patriots

Rams running back Cam Akers (shoulder) and defensive lineman Michael Brockers (neck) are officially good to go for Thursday night's game against the Patriots at SoFi Stadium (5:20 p.m. PT, FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime Video).
Both players do not carry a designation on the final injury report and were estimated as full participants Wednesday.
While outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (knee) also does not carry a designation and was estimated as a full participant, Rams head coach Sean McVay indicated they may take a precautionary approach and rest Lewis against the Patriots with 10 days between their Week 14 and Week 15 games.
"We might lean towards being smart with him, giving him a little bit of extra time even if he is able to go," McVay said during a video conference Tuesday night. "But he is feeling better."
Rams kicker Matt Gay (shoulder) was added to the injury report Wednesday as a limited participant and is considered questionable.
Below are the final injury reports for both teams. For the Rams, Monday's participation is an estimation based on a full practice. Tuesday and Wednesday were also estimations based on if a full practice practice had been conducted since the Rams held a walkthrough each of those days.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Michael Brockers
|DL
|Neck
|DNP
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Cam Akers
|RB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Terrell Lewis
|OLB
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Brian Allen
|OL
|Knee
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Matt Gay
|K
|Shoulder
|-
|-
|Limited
|Questionable
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Ja'Whaun Bentley
|LB
|Groin
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Adam Butler
|DL
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Byron Cowart
|DL
|Back
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Kyle Dugger
|DB
|Toe
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Nick Folk
|K
|Back
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Lawrence Guy
|DL
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Ryan Izzo
|TE
|Hamstring/Hand/Neck
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|J.C. Jackson
|CB
|Hip/Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Jakob Johnson
|FB
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Jonathan Jones
|CB
|Neck
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Shaq Mason
|G
|Calf
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Cam Newton
|QB
|Abdomen
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Matthew Slater
|WR
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|J.J. Taylor
|RB
|Quadricep
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable