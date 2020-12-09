Injury Report 12/9: Cam Akers and Michael Brockers good to go, Matt Gay questionable for Rams-Patriots

Rams running back Cam Akers (shoulder) and defensive lineman Michael Brockers (neck) are officially good to go for Thursday night's game against the Patriots at SoFi Stadium (5:20 p.m. PT, FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime Video).

Both players do not carry a designation on the final injury report and were estimated as full participants Wednesday.

While outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (knee) also does not carry a designation and was estimated as a full participant, Rams head coach Sean McVay indicated they may take a precautionary approach and rest Lewis against the Patriots with 10 days between their Week 14 and Week 15 games.

"We might lean towards being smart with him, giving him a little bit of extra time even if he is able to go," McVay said during a video conference Tuesday night. "But he is feeling better."

Rams kicker Matt Gay (shoulder) was added to the injury report Wednesday as a limited participant and is considered questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams. For the Rams, Monday's participation is an estimation based on a full practice. Tuesday and Wednesday were also estimations based on if a full practice practice had been conducted since the Rams held a walkthrough each of those days.