Injury Report 12/9: Cam Akers and Michael Brockers good to go, Matt Gay questionable for Rams-Patriots

Dec 09, 2020 at 02:54 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams running back Cam Akers (shoulder) and defensive lineman Michael Brockers (neck) are officially good to go for Thursday night's game against the Patriots at SoFi Stadium (5:20 p.m. PT, FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime Video).

Both players do not carry a designation on the final injury report and were estimated as full participants Wednesday.

While outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (knee) also does not carry a designation and was estimated as a full participant, Rams head coach Sean McVay indicated they may take a precautionary approach and rest Lewis against the Patriots with 10 days between their Week 14 and Week 15 games.

"We might lean towards being smart with him, giving him a little bit of extra time even if he is able to go," McVay said during a video conference Tuesday night. "But he is feeling better."

Rams kicker Matt Gay (shoulder) was added to the injury report Wednesday as a limited participant and is considered questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams. For the Rams, Monday's participation is an estimation based on a full practice. Tuesday and Wednesday were also estimations based on if a full practice practice had been conducted since the Rams held a walkthrough each of those days.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Player Position Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status
Michael Brockers DL Neck DNP Limited Full -
Cam Akers RB Shoulder DNP Limited Full -
Terrell Lewis OLB Knee Limited Limited Full -
Brian Allen OL Knee Full Full Full -
Matt Gay K Shoulder - - Limited Questionable

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Player Position Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status
Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Groin Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Adam Butler DL Shoulder Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Byron Cowart DL Back Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Kyle Dugger DB Toe Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Nick Folk K Back Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Lawrence Guy DL Shoulder Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Ryan Izzo TE Hamstring/Hand/Neck Limited Limited Limited Questionable
J.C. Jackson CB Hip/Knee Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Jakob Johnson FB Knee Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Jonathan Jones CB Neck Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Shaq Mason G Calf Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Cam Newton QB Abdomen Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Matthew Slater WR Knee Limited Limited Limited Questionable
J.J. Taylor RB Quadricep Limited Limited Limited Questionable

