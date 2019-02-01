Injury Report 2/1: Rams are healthy entering Super Bowl LIII

25 / 35

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 1986, file photo, Los Angeles Rams running back Eric Dickerson (29) blocks New England Patriots linebacker Don Blackmon (55) as he protects his quarterback, Jim Everett, left, during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Anahein, Calif. Eric Dickerson is thrilled his Rams have returned to Los Angeles after 21 years away, but the Hall of Fame running back says the current players in the horned helmets must be ready for both the challenges and the opportunities presented by playing in the nation's glitzy entertainment capital. Former Rams quarterback Jim Everett says the Rams must be careful to stay focused on football amid the distractions of Hollywood.(AP Photo/Bob Galbraith, File)