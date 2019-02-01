Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 2/1: Rams are healthy entering Super Bowl LIII

Feb 01, 2019 at 02:20 PM
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

ATLANTA — Both kicker Greg Zuerlein and safety Blake Countess were upgraded to full participants on the Rams' Friday injury report.

"It was a great day today, getting Greg and Blake full, we are going into this game as healthy as you could hope for," McVay said after his team's final full practice of the week.

PHOTOS: Super Bowl Week practice three

Check out photos from practice as the Los Angeles Rams prepare to face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

As for Zuerlein's improvement, McVay confirmed that the former All-Pro kicked in Friday's practice.

"He's feeling good, he hit the ball well, and hit the kickoffs and his field goals really well and that's kind of what we expected, and what we hoped and he'll be ready to go," McVay told pool reporter Charean Williams.

The head coach also indicated that he talked to Countess about his foot injury that held him out of practice early in the week and said all is well for the safety. 

Things went similarly for the Patriots as preparations for the club's third-straight Super Bowl wrap up. 

Linebacker Dont'a Hightower joined defensive tackle Malcom Brown as a full participant in Friday's activities. Brown was full on Thursday, still listed with a calf injury, while Hightower did not participate due to illness.

All four players were listed without a Friday status, and are therefore expected to play in Sunday's game. 

Below are the full reports from both teams:

PHOTOS: Rams vs. Patriots through the years

Check out photos of the Rams taking on the Patriots through the years.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

FULL PARTICIPANT

S Blake Countess (foot)

K Greg Zuerlein (left foot) 

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

FULL PARTICIPANT

DT Malcom Brown (calf)

LB Dont'a Hightower (illness)

