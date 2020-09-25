Injury Report 9/25: Cam Akers ruled out for Bills game, Darious Williams questionable 

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams rookie running back Cam Akers (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at the Buffalo Bills.

"We'll just continue to try to get him as healthy as possible for next week," Rams head coach Sean McVay said after practice Friday.

Additionally, while defensive back Darious Williams (ankle) is questionable, McVay expects him to play on Sunday. Running back Malcolm Brown is good to go after practicing in full on Thursday and Friday.

For the Bills, tight end Dawson Knox (concussion), running back Zack Moss (toe) and linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (quad) have been ruled out. Linebackers Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) and Matt Milano (hamstring), listed on the team's depth chart as starters, are questionable, as well as reserve cornerback Taron Johnson (groin).

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.