Injury Report 9/25: Cam Akers ruled out for Bills game, Darious Williams questionable 

Sep 25, 2020 at 03:22 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams rookie running back Cam Akers (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at the Buffalo Bills.

"We'll just continue to try to get him as healthy as possible for next week," Rams head coach Sean McVay said after practice Friday.

Additionally, while defensive back Darious Williams (ankle) is questionable, McVay expects him to play on Sunday. Running back Malcolm Brown is good to go after practicing in full on Thursday and Friday.

For the Bills, tight end Dawson Knox (concussion), running back Zack Moss (toe) and linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (quad) have been ruled out. Linebackers Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) and Matt Milano (hamstring), listed on the team's depth chart as starters, are questionable, as well as reserve cornerback Taron Johnson (groin).

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Aaron Donald DL Not Injury Related DNP Full Full -
Andrew Whitworth OL Not Injury Related DNP Full Full -
Cam Akers RB Ribs DNP DNP DNP Out
Malcolm Brown RB Finger DNP Full Full -
Darious Williams DB Ankle DNP Limited Limited Questionable

BUFFALO BILLS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Cole Beasley WR Hip/Thumb DNP Full Full -
Tremaine Edmunds LB Shoulder Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Jake Fromm QB Not Injury Related Limited Limited Limited -
Jerry Hughes DE Rest DNP - - -
Taron Johnson CB Groin DNP Limited Full Questionable
Dawson Knox TE Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
Matt Milano LB Hamstring Limited Limited Full Questionable
Zack Moss RB Toe DNP DNP DNP Out
Ed Oliver DT Knee DNP Limited Full -
Del'Shawn Phillips LB Quad DNP DNP DNP Out
Tre'Davious White CB Shoulder Limited Full Full -
Mario Addison DE Rest - DNP - -
John Brown WR Foot - Limited Full -

