Injury Report 10/16: Kiser questionable but expected to be ready to go against 49ers

Oct 16, 2020 at 02:26 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. –– Although Rams linebacker Micah Kiser (groin) is listed as questionable, head coach Sean McVay anticipates him being ready to go against the 49ers on Sunday night.

McVay also said he anticipates offensive lineman Bobby Evans (shoulder) being ready to go after missing last week's game at Washington.

"Micah, we'll list him as questionable, but he's feeling good," McVay said after Friday's practice. "Bobby Evans will be probable."

Linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo will be placed on injured reserve soon, according to McVay, but there isn't an urgency to fill that roster opening since they've already identified the 48 players who will be active this Sunday.

Below are the full injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Ogbo Okoronkwo OLB Elbow DNP DNP DNP Out
Aaron Donald DL Not Injury Related DNP Full Full -
Andrew Whitworth OL Not Injury Related DNP Full Full -
Micah Kiser LB Groin Limited Limited Full Questionable
Bobby Evans OL Shoulder Limited Full Full -
Michael Brockers DL Not Injury Related - - DNP -

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Kwon Alexander LB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
Dontae Johnson CB Groin DNP DNP DNP Out
Emmanuel Moseley CB Concussion Limited Full Full Questionable
Jimmy Garoppolo QB Ankle Full Full Full -
D.J. Jones DL Eye Full Full Full -
Marcel Harris S Ankle - DNP DNP Questionable
Jeffery Wilson RB Calf - DNP DNP Questionable

Advertising