Injury Report 10/16: Kiser questionable but expected to be ready to go against 49ers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. –– Although Rams linebacker Micah Kiser (groin) is listed as questionable, head coach Sean McVay anticipates him being ready to go against the 49ers on Sunday night.

McVay also said he anticipates offensive lineman Bobby Evans (shoulder) being ready to go after missing last week's game at Washington.

"Micah, we'll list him as questionable, but he's feeling good," McVay said after Friday's practice. "Bobby Evans will be probable."

Linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo will be placed on injured reserve soon, according to McVay, but there isn't an urgency to fill that roster opening since they've already identified the 48 players who will be active this Sunday.

Below are the full injury reports for both teams.