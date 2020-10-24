Presented by

Injury Report 10/24: Tyler Higbee questionable for Rams-Bears

Oct 24, 2020 at 02:35 PM
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. –– Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (hand) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bears.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said that he is hopeful Higbee can play, but "we've got over 48 hours, so we're just taking it a day at a time" with him.

Running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (thigh) and wide receiver Robert Woods (groin) do not carry injury designations heading into the contest.

For the Bears, linebacker Khalil Mack (back), cornerback Buster Skrine (ankle), safety Deon Bush (hamstring), tackle Rashaad Coward (finger), and offensive lineman Jason Spriggs (thumb) are listed as questionable.

Below are the full injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Andrew Whitworth OL Not Injury Related DNP Full Full -
Aaron Donald DL Not Injury Related DNP Full Full -
Tyler Higbee TE Hand DNP DNP Limited Questionable
Darrell Henderson Jr. RB Thigh DNP DNP Full -
Robert Woods WR Groin - DNP Limited -
Troy Hill DB Not Injury Related - - DNP -
Michael Brockers DL Not Injury Related - - DNP -

CHICAGO BEARS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Ted Ginn Jr. WR Not Injury Related DNP Full Full -
Jimmy Graham TE Not Injury Related DNP Full Full -
Akiem Hicks DT Illness DNP DNP Full -
Sherrick McManis S Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
Buster Skrine CB Ankle DNP DNP Limited Questionable
Danny Trevathan LB Not Injury Related DNP Full Full -
Deon Bush S Hamstring Limited Limited Full Questionable
Rashaad Coward T Finger Limited Full Full Questionable
Alex Bars G Shoulder Full Full Full -
Eddie Jackson S Shoulder Full Full Full -
Brent Urban DT Knee Full Full Full -
Khalil Mack LB Back - DNP Limited Questionable
Bilal Nichols DT Knee - Limited Full -
Jason Spriggs OL Thumb - Full DNP Questionable
Javon Wims WR Ankle - Full Full -

