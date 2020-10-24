Injury Report 10/24: Tyler Higbee questionable for Rams-Bears

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. –– Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (hand) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bears.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said that he is hopeful Higbee can play, but "we've got over 48 hours, so we're just taking it a day at a time" with him.

Running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (thigh) and wide receiver Robert Woods (groin) do not carry injury designations heading into the contest.

For the Bears, linebacker Khalil Mack (back), cornerback Buster Skrine (ankle), safety Deon Bush (hamstring), tackle Rashaad Coward (finger), and offensive lineman Jason Spriggs (thumb) are listed as questionable.

