Injury Report 10/24: Tyler Higbee questionable for Rams-Bears

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. –– Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (hand) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bears.
Rams head coach Sean McVay said that he is hopeful Higbee can play, but "we've got over 48 hours, so we're just taking it a day at a time" with him.
Running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (thigh) and wide receiver Robert Woods (groin) do not carry injury designations heading into the contest.
For the Bears, linebacker Khalil Mack (back), cornerback Buster Skrine (ankle), safety Deon Bush (hamstring), tackle Rashaad Coward (finger), and offensive lineman Jason Spriggs (thumb) are listed as questionable.
Below are the full injury reports for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Andrew Whitworth
|OL
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|-
|Aaron Donald
|DL
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|-
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|Hand
|DNP
|DNP
|Limited
|Questionable
|Darrell Henderson Jr.
|RB
|Thigh
|DNP
|DNP
|Full
|-
|Robert Woods
|WR
|Groin
|-
|DNP
|Limited
|-
|Troy Hill
|DB
|Not Injury Related
|-
|-
|DNP
|-
|Michael Brockers
|DL
|Not Injury Related
|-
|-
|DNP
|-
CHICAGO BEARS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Ted Ginn Jr.
|WR
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|-
|Jimmy Graham
|TE
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|-
|Akiem Hicks
|DT
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|Full
|-
|Sherrick McManis
|S
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Buster Skrine
|CB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Limited
|Questionable
|Danny Trevathan
|LB
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|-
|Deon Bush
|S
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|Questionable
|Rashaad Coward
|T
|Finger
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|Questionable
|Alex Bars
|G
|Shoulder
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Eddie Jackson
|S
|Shoulder
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Brent Urban
|DT
|Knee
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Khalil Mack
|LB
|Back
|-
|DNP
|Limited
|Questionable
|Bilal Nichols
|DT
|Knee
|-
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Jason Spriggs
|OL
|Thumb
|-
|Full
|DNP
|Questionable
|Javon Wims
|WR
|Ankle
|-
|Full
|Full
|-