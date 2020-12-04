Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Injury Report 12/4: Terrell Lewis out, Sebastian Joseph-Day questionable for Rams-Cardinals

Dec 04, 2020 at 03:49 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals in Arizona (1:05 pm. PT, FOX) after not participating in any of the team's practices this week.

Defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (hip) and offensive lineman Brian Allen (knee), meanwhile, are considered questionable.

For the Cardinals, safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) – listed as a starter on their depth chart – has been ruled out after not participating in any of their practices this week.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Aaron Donald DL Not Injury Related DNP Full Full -
Terrell Lewis OLB Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
Sebastian Joseph-Day DL Hip Limited DNP Limited Questionable
Brian Allen OL Knee Limited Limited Full Questionable
Michael Brockers DL Not Injury Related - - DNP -

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
DeAndre Hopkins WR Not Injury Related DNP Full Full -
Justin Pugh OL Ankle DNP Limited Full -
Jalen Thompson S Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
Charles Washington S Groin DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Zach Allen DL Ankle Limited Limited Full -
Dan Arnold TE Knee Limited Full Full -
Johnathan Joseph CB Ankle/Knee Limited Limited Full -
Rashard Lawrence DL Calf Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Kyler Murray QB Right Shoulder Limited Full Full -
Tanner Vallejo LB Concussion Limited Full Full -
Justin Murray OL Hand Full Full Full -
Angelo Blackson DL Illness - - DNP Questionable

Related Content

news

Injury Report 11/27: Tyler Higbee questionable, Terrell Lewis doubtful for Sunday's game vs. 49ers

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 12 game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.
news

Injury Report 11/21: Rams will have entire active roster available heading into Monday Night Football at Buccaneers

A look at the final injury report leading into Monday night's Week 11 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Injury Report 11/13: Terrell Lewis and Leonard Floyd questionable for Rams-Seahawks but expected to play

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 10 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. 
news

Injury Report 10/30: Tyler Higbee game-time decision for Rams-Dolphins

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins. 
news

Injury Report 10/24: Tyler Higbee questionable for Rams-Bears

A look at the final injury report heading into Monday night's game between the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams.
news

Injury Report 10/16: Kiser questionable but expected to be ready to go against 49ers

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.
news

Injury Report 10/9: Cam Akers and Jordan Fuller good to go against Washington, Micah Kiser and Troy Hill questionable

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team.
news

Injury Report 10/2: Cam Akers ruled out for Rams-Giants, Jordan Fuller questionable

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants. 
news

Injury Report 9/25: Cam Akers ruled out for Bills game, Darious Williams questionable 

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills. 
news

Injury Report 9/18: Everett questionable, but McVay expects him to be ready to play at Philadelphia

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Injury Report 9/11: Darrell Henderson Jr. good to go vs. Cowboys

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday night's game between the Rams and the Cowboys. 

Advertising