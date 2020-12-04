Injury Report 12/4: Terrell Lewis out, Sebastian Joseph-Day questionable for Rams-Cardinals

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals in Arizona (1:05 pm. PT, FOX) after not participating in any of the team's practices this week.

Defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (hip) and offensive lineman Brian Allen (knee), meanwhile, are considered questionable.

For the Cardinals, safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) – listed as a starter on their depth chart – has been ruled out after not participating in any of their practices this week.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.