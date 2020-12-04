Injury Report 12/4: Terrell Lewis out, Sebastian Joseph-Day questionable for Rams-Cardinals

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals in Arizona (1:05 pm. PT, FOX) after not participating in any of the team's practices this week.
Defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (hip) and offensive lineman Brian Allen (knee), meanwhile, are considered questionable.
For the Cardinals, safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) – listed as a starter on their depth chart – has been ruled out after not participating in any of their practices this week.
Below are the final injury reports for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Aaron Donald
|DL
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|-
|Terrell Lewis
|OLB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Sebastian Joseph-Day
|DL
|Hip
|Limited
|DNP
|Limited
|Questionable
|Brian Allen
|OL
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|Questionable
|Michael Brockers
|DL
|Not Injury Related
|-
|-
|DNP
|-
ARIZONA CARDINALS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|-
|Justin Pugh
|OL
|Ankle
|DNP
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Jalen Thompson
|S
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Charles Washington
|S
|Groin
|DNP
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Zach Allen
|DL
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Dan Arnold
|TE
|Knee
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|-
|Johnathan Joseph
|CB
|Ankle/Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Rashard Lawrence
|DL
|Calf
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|Right Shoulder
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|-
|Tanner Vallejo
|LB
|Concussion
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|-
|Justin Murray
|OL
|Hand
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Angelo Blackson
|DL
|Illness
|-
|-
|DNP
|Questionable