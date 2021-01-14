Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Injury Report 1/14: John Wolford ruled out, Jared Goff to start at quarterback against Packers

Jan 14, 2021 at 03:23 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay said Jared Goff will start at quarterback this weekend against the Packers. John Wolford (neck) has been ruled out for Saturday's divisional round playoff game (1:35 p.m. PT, FOX).

Wolford will still travel with the team to Green Bay, but Blake Bortles will be Goff's packup. McVay also said it's possible they activate rookie Bryce Perkins as their third quarterback. Besides Wolford, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (ankle) has also been ruled out for Los Angeles.

As for the statuses of offensive lineman David Edwards (ankle) and wide receiver Cooper Kupp (knee), McVay said during a video conference before Thursday's practice that they will continue monitoring both and have a better idea of their statuses at the end of the day. Both players ended up being listed as questionable for Saturday's game, though McVay said Wednesday that Kupp could still play against the Packers without practicing.

"We will monitor (Edwards and Kupp)," McVay said Thursday. "We'll be smart, they won't practice. We're going to get them as much treatment as possible and see what their game status looks like after we kind of get through the day."

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald and offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth do not carry injury designations. McVay said earlier Thursday that both were on track to play against Green Bay.

For the Packers, defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (concussion) is listed as doubtful after not participating in practice all week.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams. Note: The Rams held a walkthrough Tuesday, so participation that day is an estimation based on if a full practice had been conducted.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status
John Wolford QB Neck DNP DNP DNP Out
David Edwards OL Ankle DNP DNP DNP Questionable
Aaron Donald DL Ribs DNP DNP Limited -
Cooper Kupp WR Knee DNP DNP DNP Questionable
Terrell Lewis OLB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
Andrew Whitworth OL Knee Limited Limited Limited -
Nsimba Webster WR Hamstring Limited Full Limited -
Jared Goff QB Right Thumb Full Full Limited -

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status
Kingsley Keke DL Concussion DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
Kevin King CB Achilles Limited Limited Limited -
Allen Lazard WR Core/Wrist Limited Limited Limited -
Marcedes Lewis TE Knee Limited DNP Full -
Za'Darius Smith LB Ankle/Thumb Limited Limited Limited -
Equanimeous St. Brown WR Knee/Ankle Limited Limited Limited -
Rick Wagner T Knee Limited Limited Limited -

