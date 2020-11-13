Presented by

Injury Report 11/13: Terrell Lewis and Leonard Floyd questionable for Rams-Seahawks but expected to play

Nov 13, 2020 at 03:26 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Though outside linebackers Terrell Lewis (shoulder) and Leonard Floyd (knee) are questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX), both are expected to play, Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters during a video conference Friday.

Additionally, running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (quad) and wide receiver Cooper Kupp (oblique) are both good to go. Both were full participants Friday and do not carry an official injury designation heading into the contest, per Friday's injury report.

McVay also reiterated that safety Jordan Fuller will be elevated to the 53-man roster this weekend and is expected to play, and that defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson will make his Rams debut.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Andrew Whitworth OL Rest/Back DNP DNP Full -
David Edwards OL Abdomen DNP Full Full -
Darrell Henderson Jr. RB Quad DNP Limited Full -
Cooper Kupp WR Oblique Limited Limited Full -
Leonard Floyd OLB Knee - DNP Full Questionable
Terrell Lewis OLB Shoulder - Limited Limited Questionable
Brian Allen OL Knee - - DNP Questionable
Aaron Donald DL Rest - - DNP -
Michael Brockers DL Rest - - DNP -

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Chris Carson RB Foot DNP DNP DNP Questionable
Ethan Pocic C Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
Quinton Dunbar CB Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
Benson Mayowa DE Ankle DNP DNP DNP Questionable
Shaquill Griffin CB Concussion/Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
Carlos Hyde RB Hamstring DNP DNP Limited Questionable
Bryan Mone DT Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
K.J. Wright LB Ankle DNP DNP Limited Questionable
Ugo Amadi CB Hamstring Limited Full Full -
Duane Brown T Knee/Rest Limited DNP Limited -
Greg Olsen TE Foot Limited Full Full -
Mike Iupati G Back Limited Limited Full -
D.J. Reed CB Ankle Full Full Full -
Travis Homer RB Knee Full Limited Limited -
Jamal Adams S Groin Full - -
Ryan Neal S Hip Full - Full -
DeeJay Dallas RB Arm/Wrist Full - - -
Freddie Swain WR Foot/Shoulder Full Limited DNP Questionable
Alton Robinson DE Knee/Illness Full - DNP Questionable
Geno Smith QB Knee Full Full Full -
Jarran Reed DT Knee/Rib/Rest Full Limited Full -
Penny Hart WR Knee - DNP DNP Questionable

Related Content

news

Injury Report 10/30: Tyler Higbee game-time decision for Rams-Dolphins

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins. 
news

Injury Report 10/24: Tyler Higbee questionable for Rams-Bears

A look at the final injury report heading into Monday night's game between the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams.
news

Injury Report 10/16: Kiser questionable but expected to be ready to go against 49ers

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.
news

Injury Report 10/9: Cam Akers and Jordan Fuller good to go against Washington, Micah Kiser and Troy Hill questionable

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team.
news

Injury Report 10/2: Cam Akers ruled out for Rams-Giants, Jordan Fuller questionable

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants. 
news

Injury Report 9/25: Cam Akers ruled out for Bills game, Darious Williams questionable 

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills. 
news

Injury Report 9/18: Everett questionable, but McVay expects him to be ready to play at Philadelphia

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Injury Report 9/11: Darrell Henderson Jr. good to go vs. Cowboys

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday night's game between the Rams and the Cowboys. 
news

Injury Report 12/27: Whitworth and Brockers good to go for Rams-Cardinals

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 17 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. 
news

Injury Report 12/19: Troy Hill ruled out for Saturday's game vs. 49ers

A look at the final injury report leading into Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.
news

Injury Report 12/17: Hill and Zuerlein estimated as non-participants, Everett limited

A look at the first injury report leading into Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. 

Advertising