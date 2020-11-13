Injury Report 11/13: Terrell Lewis and Leonard Floyd questionable for Rams-Seahawks but expected to play

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Though outside linebackers Terrell Lewis (shoulder) and Leonard Floyd (knee) are questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX), both are expected to play, Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters during a video conference Friday.

Additionally, running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (quad) and wide receiver Cooper Kupp (oblique) are both good to go. Both were full participants Friday and do not carry an official injury designation heading into the contest, per Friday's injury report.

McVay also reiterated that safety Jordan Fuller will be elevated to the 53-man roster this weekend and is expected to play, and that defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson will make his Rams debut.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.