Injury Report 1/7: Jared Goff, David Edwards and Micah Kiser questionable for Rams-Seahawks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams quarterback Jared Goff (right thumb), offensive lineman David Edwards (ankle) and linebacker Micah Kiser (knee) are all questionable for Saturday's Wild Card playoff game against the Seahawks in Seattle (1:40 p.m. PT, FOX).

When asked if Goff would start on Saturday, Rams head coach Sean McVay said Thursday that "we are going to work through that and we will see on Saturday."

McVay on Tuesday said he didn't expect Edwards' injury to affect his availability for Saturday. When asked about Kiser on Wednesday, McVay said they were takings things "one day at a time."

For the Seahawks, starting defensive tackle Jarran Reed (oblique) and cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) are both questionable, but head coach Pete Carroll told Seattle reporters both are expected to be available against the Rams.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams. Note: The Rams did not practice or hold a walkthrough on Tuesday, so participation that day is an estimation based on if a full practice had been conducted.