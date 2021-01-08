Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 1/7: Jared Goff, David Edwards and Micah Kiser questionable for Rams-Seahawks

Jan 07, 2021 at 04:16 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams quarterback Jared Goff (right thumb), offensive lineman David Edwards (ankle) and linebacker Micah Kiser (knee) are all questionable for Saturday's Wild Card playoff game against the Seahawks in Seattle (1:40 p.m. PT, FOX).

When asked if Goff would start on Saturday, Rams head coach Sean McVay said Thursday that "we are going to work through that and we will see on Saturday."

McVay on Tuesday said he didn't expect Edwards' injury to affect his availability for Saturday. When asked about Kiser on Wednesday, McVay said they were takings things "one day at a time."

For the Seahawks, starting defensive tackle Jarran Reed (oblique) and cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) are both questionable, but head coach Pete Carroll told Seattle reporters both are expected to be available against the Rams.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams. Note: The Rams did not practice or hold a walkthrough on Tuesday, so participation that day is an estimation based on if a full practice had been conducted.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status
Aaron Donald DL Not Injury Related DNP Full Full -
David Edwards OL Ankle DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Joe Noteboom OL Back Limited Full Full -
Micah Kiser LB Knee Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Jared Goff QB Right Thumb Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Cam Akers RB Ankle Limited Full Full -

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status
Jarran Reed DT Oblique DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Chris Carson RB Foot/Load Management DNP Limited Limited -
Duane Brown T Knee/Resting Vet DNP Limited Limited -
Jamal Adams S Shoulder/Hand DNP Limited Limited -
Mike Iupati G Neck Limited Full Full -
DeeJay Dallas RB Ankle Limited Full Full -
Brandon Shell T Ankle Full Full - -
Greg Olsen TE Foot Full Full Full -
Carlos Hyde RB Illness Full - - -
Bryan Mone DT Ankle Full DNP Full -
K.J. Wright LB Ankle Full Full - -
Damien Lewis G Neck Full Full - -
Damarious Randall S Not Injury Related - Full Full -
Shaquill Griffin CB Hamstring - - DNP Questionable
Rashaad Penny RB Knee - - Limited -

