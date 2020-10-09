Injury Report 10/9: Cam Akers and Jordan Fuller good to go against Washington, Micah Kiser and Troy Hill questionable

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams running back Cam Akers and safety Jordan Fuller are officially good to go for Sunday's game at Washington, while linebacker Micah Kiser (groin) and cornerback Troy Hill (ankle) are questionable. Additionally, offensive lineman Bobby Evans (shoulder) was ruled out for Sunday's game.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said after Friday's practice he "would be surprised" if Hill isn't able to play, but Kiser will be a game-time decision.

For Washington, defensive end and 2020 No. 2 overall pick Chase Young (groin), starting center Chase Roullier (knee) and right guard Wes Schweitzer (elbow) are considered questionable.

Below are the full injury reports for both teams.