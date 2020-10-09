Presented by

Injury Report 10/9: Cam Akers and Jordan Fuller good to go against Washington, Micah Kiser and Troy Hill questionable

Oct 09, 2020 at 03:12 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams running back Cam Akers and safety Jordan Fuller are officially good to go for Sunday's game at Washington, while linebacker Micah Kiser (groin) and cornerback Troy Hill (ankle) are questionable. Additionally, offensive lineman Bobby Evans (shoulder) was ruled out for Sunday's game.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said after Friday's practice he "would be surprised" if Hill isn't able to play, but Kiser will be a game-time decision.

For Washington, defensive end and 2020 No. 2 overall pick Chase Young (groin), starting center Chase Roullier (knee) and right guard Wes Schweitzer (elbow) are considered questionable.

Below are the full injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Andrew Whitworth OL Not Injury Related DNP Full Full -
Aaron Donald DL Not Injury Related DNP Full Full -
Bobby Evans OL Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out
Kenny Young LB Knee DNP Limited Full -
Micah Kiser LB Groin DNP DNP Limited Questionable
Cam Akers RB Ribs Limited Full Full -
Jordan Fuller S Shoulder Full Full Full -
Troy Hill CB Ankle - Limited Limited Questionable
Michael Brockers DL Toe - - Limited -

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Marcus Baugh TE Not Injury Related DNP DNP DNP Out
Dontrelle Inman WR Foot DNP Limited Full -
Terry McLaurin WR Thigh DNP Limited Full -
Wes Schweitzer G Elbow DNP DNP Full Questionable
Steven Sims Jr. WR Toe DNP DNP IR IR
Greg Stroman CB Foot DNP DNP DNP Out
Chase Young DE Groin DNP Limited Full Questionable
Jonathan Allen DT Knee Limited Full Full -
Cole Holcomb LB Knee Full Full Full Questionable
Chase Roullier C Knee - - DNP Questionable

