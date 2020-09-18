Injury Report 9/18: Everett questionable, but McVay expects him to be ready to play at Philadelphia

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams tight end Gerald Everett (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles in Philadelphia, but head coach Sean McVay anticipates he will be ready to paly.

"He ended up going today. He felt good," McVay said after Friday afternoon's practice. "I fully expect him to be ready to go."

For the Eagles, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will miss his second straight game with a foot injury, while defensive ends Derek Barnett (hamstring) and Brandon Graham (concussion) are questionable for Sunday's contest.

Below are the full injury reports for both teams.