Injury Report 9/18: Everett questionable, but McVay expects him to be ready to play at Philadelphia

Sep 18, 2020 at 04:07 PM

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams tight end Gerald Everett (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles in Philadelphia, but head coach Sean McVay anticipates he will be ready to paly.

"He ended up going today. He felt good," McVay said after Friday afternoon's practice. "I fully expect him to be ready to go."

For the Eagles, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will miss his second straight game with a foot injury, while defensive ends Derek Barnett (hamstring) and Brandon Graham (concussion) are questionable for Sunday's contest.

Below are the full injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Gerald Everett TE Back DNP Limited Full Questionable
Andrew Whitworth OL Not Injury Related DNP Full Full -

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Fletcher Cox DT Not Injury Related DNP Full Full -
Brandon Graham DE Concussion DNP Limited Full Questionable
DeSean Jackson WR Not Injury Related DNP Full Full -
Alshon Jeffery WR Foot DNP DNP DNP Out
Javon Hargrave DT Pectoral/Hamstring Limited Limited Full -
Jason Peters T Knee Limited Full Limited -
Derek Barnett DE Hamstring Full Full Full Questionable
Lane Johnson T Ankle Full Limited Full -
Miles Sanders RB Hamstring Full Full Full -

Related Content

Injury Report 9/11: Darrell Henderson Jr. good to go vs. Cowboys
news

Injury Report 9/11: Darrell Henderson Jr. good to go vs. Cowboys

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday night's game between the Rams and the Cowboys. 
Injury Report 12/27: Whitworth and Brockers good to go for Rams-Cardinals
news

Injury Report 12/27: Whitworth and Brockers good to go for Rams-Cardinals

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 17 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. 
Injury Report 12/19: Troy Hill ruled out for Saturday's game vs. 49ers
news

Injury Report 12/19: Troy Hill ruled out for Saturday's game vs. 49ers

A look at the final injury report leading into Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.
Injury Report 12/17: Hill and Zuerlein estimated as non-participants, Everett limited
news

Injury Report 12/17: Hill and Zuerlein estimated as non-participants, Everett limited

A look at the first injury report leading into Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. 
Injury Report 12/13: Webster good to go; Everett ruled out, Havenstein doubtful for Rams at Cowboys
news

Injury Report 12/13: Webster good to go; Everett ruled out, Havenstein doubtful for Rams at Cowboys

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys.
Injury Report 12/11: Webster estimated as limited participant
news

Injury Report 12/11: Webster estimated as limited participant

A look at the first injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys. 
Injury Report 12/6: Everett ruled out for Rams-Seahawks; Havenstein doubtful
news

Injury Report 12/6: Everett ruled out for Rams-Seahawks; Havenstein doubtful

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks. 
Injury Report 12/4: Everett estimated as non-participant; Havenstein, Williams limited
news

Injury Report 12/4: Everett estimated as non-participant; Havenstein, Williams limited

A look at the first injury report leading into Sunday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. 
Injury Report 11/29: Everett, Havenstein, Williams ruled out for Rams-Cardinals; Christian cleared to play
news

Injury Report 11/29: Everett, Havenstein, Williams ruled out for Rams-Cardinals; Christian cleared to play

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.
Injury Report 11/27: Christian, Everett, Havenstein, Williams estimated non-participants
news

Injury Report 11/27: Christian, Everett, Havenstein, Williams estimated non-participants

A look at the first injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.
Injury Report 11/23: Havenstein, Williams ruled out for MNF vs. Ravens
news

Injury Report 11/23: Havenstein, Williams ruled out for MNF vs. Ravens

A look at the final injury report leading into Monday Night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens at the Coliseum.

Advertising