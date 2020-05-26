Tuesday, May 26, 2020 02:57 PM

Jalen Ramsey on extension talks with Rams: "It will get handled" 

Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2020, cornerback Jalen Ramsey Tuesday expressed confidence that a contract extension with the Rams will get done. He also said he is willing to report to training camp without one being done.

Both sides are working to try to make it happen.

"The Rams know where I stand, and I think that's all that matters at the end of the day. It will get handled," Ramsey said in a video conference with reporters Tuesday afternoon. "They've been in contact with my agent, they're on the same page as my agent."

The 25-year-old Ramsey was originally acquired in a mid-season trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars in October. A three-time Pro Bowler and former first team All-Pro selection, he produced 33 total tackles, one interception and four pass breakups in nine games with the Rams in 2019. Overall, the Florida State product has made 233 total tackles, 10 interceptions (one returned for touchdown) and 49 pass breakups through 236 career games in four seasons.

"He's established himself as an upper-echelon player since he got into this league," Rams head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday.

The Rams already traded a pair of first round picks to acquire Ramsey, and first-year defensive coordinator Brandon Staley has made it clear he has big plans for Ramsey in Los Angeles' new defense, given Ramsey's command of every position in the defensive backfield.

Now L.A. will look to invest further to try to make Ramsey a part of its plans for the foreseeable future.

"The anticipation was to acquire him with the hope that he's a Ram for a long time," McVay said. "We went and got this guy with the hope that it's not a short-term thing."

