Jared Goff, Micah Kiser and David Edwards active, Blake Bortles inactive for Rams-Seahawks

Rams quarterback ﻿Jared Goff﻿, linebacker ﻿Micah Kiser﻿ and offensive lineman ﻿David Edwards﻿ are all active for today's Wild Card playoff game against the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle (1:40 p.m. PT, FOX).

Backup quarterback Blake Bortles, however, is inactive for Los Angeles.

For the Seahawks, defensive tackle Jarran Reed and cornerback Shaquill Griffin – listed as starters on the team's depth chart – are active, as head coach Pete Carroll expected based on his comments to Seattle reporters on Thursday.

However, running back Rashaad Penny (knee) is inactive after being added to the injury report on Friday as questionable.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

QB Blake Bortles

OL Brian Allen

OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

WR Trishton Jackson

TE Brycen Hopkins

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Rashaad Penny

RB DeeJay Dallas

DB Linden Stephens

OT Chad Wheeler

TE Luke Willson