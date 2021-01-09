Jared Goff, Micah Kiser and David Edwards active, Blake Bortles inactive for Rams-Seahawks

Rams quarterback Jared Goff, linebacker Micah Kiser and offensive lineman David Edwards are all active for today's Wild Card playoff game against the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle (1:40 p.m. PT, FOX).
Backup quarterback Blake Bortles, however, is inactive for Los Angeles.
For the Seahawks, defensive tackle Jarran Reed and cornerback Shaquill Griffin – listed as starters on the team's depth chart – are active, as head coach Pete Carroll expected based on his comments to Seattle reporters on Thursday.
However, running back Rashaad Penny (knee) is inactive after being added to the injury report on Friday as questionable.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
QB Blake Bortles
OL Brian Allen
OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
WR Trishton Jackson
TE Brycen Hopkins
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
RB Rashaad Penny
RB DeeJay Dallas
DB Linden Stephens
OT Chad Wheeler
TE Luke Willson
TE Colby Parkinson