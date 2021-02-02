John Johnson III provides leadership on defense | Free Agent Spotlight 

Safety John Johnson III demonstrated value to the Rams defense in ways that did and did not show up on the stat sheet.

He was a reliable tackler in 2020, leading the team with 105 total. The lone interception he posted was a momentum changing-play that sparked a rally against the Bills in Week 3 that ultimately fell short. In his fourth season, he was trusted by former defensive coordinator Brandon Staley to wear the green dot on his helmet – as in, be the defensive signal-caller on the field, a role that 13-year NFL veteran Eric Weddle held in 2019.

All of this was accomplished while starting all 16 games in 2020 and bouncing back from a shoulder injury that limited him to six games in 2019.

For qualitative and quantitative reasons, one could make the argument the 2020 season was his best as a Ram. However, it also marked the final year of his rookie contract, which means that when the new league year begins – March 17 at 1 p.m. PT – he's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.