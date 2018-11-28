John Johnson on Defensive Adjustments, Addition of Talib for Season's Final Push 

Johnson's Rams will look to improve to 11-1 and win the division on their own terms on Sunday in Detroit. Ford Field may also be the stage for a healthy L.A. secondary — something Johnson hasn't been a part of since Week 3 when veteran corner Aqib Talib injured his left ankle and was promptly placed on injured reserve.

On Monday, Talib was designated to return to football, but is yet to be activated to the Rams 53-man roster. Entering the final stretch of the regular season and almost certainly beyond, Johnson is well aware of what Talib will add to the defense.

"I think he will just put everyone at ease," Johnson said. "He brings that swag to him, the knowledge of the game to him, and we came in with him, so it was kind of like we were missing something and him coming back will just be like a security blanket for us, I think."

In his first three games as a Ram, Talib totalled nine tackles, two passes defensed, and one forced fumble.

Johnson specifically mentioned the 11-year veteran's experience as a potential difference maker going forward.

"[H]e just knows what teams want to do, he's played against every offensive coordinator in the league, or head coach, or some type of combo of all of them, Johnson said. "He just knows how teams want to attack us and just gives us little tips to combat it."