John Johnson: "We're just trying to stay ahead of the curve and get ready for the game." 

"I feel good, but I could feel even better. So I'm just trying to get my body right, stay on top of those things, hydration — stuff like that," Johnson said.

And on the field?

"DBs, we're just working on small technique stuff, getting in and out of breaks and stuff like that. But nothing too crazy," Johnson said. "We're just trying to stay ahead of the curve and get ready for the game."

Johnson said he will monitor this weekend's playoff games, but won't be watching too closely. He said that the studying will come more when he's in the building with a specific opponent and a gameplan in mind.