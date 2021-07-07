American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story set to hit theaters Dec. 10, first look unveiled

The movie will be based on parts of Warner's memoir, All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football and the First Miracle Season, in addition to separate interviews with Warner himself. Zachary Levi (Shazam!, left in above photo), will play Warner, while Anna Paquin (The Piano, X-Men, X2: X-Men United) will play Warner's wife, Brenda. Dennis Quaid (Far from Heaven, The Day After Tomorrow, Frequency, In Good Company, right in above photo) will play former Rams head coach Dick Vermeil.

Warner said last summer he hoped the movie would continue "to inspire and impact people."

"We look at it now, how grateful we are for the journey. A long, big part of it, we weren't really feeling grateful for the journey, we were wondering, 'Why me? Why do I have to take this route to get to where I want to go?'" Warner told theRams.com in a phone interview in early July 2020. "But looking back now, it's a once in a lifetime-type journey, and I think that's one the reasons that A) you get a movie made about you, but B) it's had such an impact on so many people, because it crosses the lines of the football field and resonates with a lot of people, that life isn't always easy and life's not always perfect. And sometimes you got to do what you got to do while you're waiting to do what you were born to do.

"So those things happen in life, and so many people I believe can associate with our story because it is different, because it is unique from other athletes, but similar to what most people go through. Just grateful for the journey, grateful that we find ourselves here, and grateful that we get another opportunity to use the platform and the story to hopefully inspire and impact people."