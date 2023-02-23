INGLEWOOD, Calif. – National College Resource Foundation's Student Athlete Program's philosophy is to engage, empower and educate student athletes, and in doing so, aid them in getting athletic scholarships.
One of the organization's key people facilitating that process is Kysa Washington, granddaughter of Rams legend Kenny Washington. Kysa's work furthering that mission as Student Athlete Program Coordinator is why she was recently recognized as the Rams' first pLAymaker of 2023.
"Oh man, what a pleasant surprise," Washington said. "I just love that they were paying attention. We love what we do at the National College Resources Foundation. We don't necessarily do it for the rewards in this fashion, because every time we help change a student's life, that is the reward for us. But we sure could use this dollar amount right here. It is gonna change a lot of students' lives, so we really appreciate that. And I do feel special. I'm glad that they're paying attention."