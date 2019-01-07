Look Back: Gurley's 215 yards lead Rams to victory in Dallas

All smiles in the locker room after the game, Gurley said it means a lot for him to be able to show his versatility as a receiver in McVay's offense.

"The mindset he has of me being able to step up and be able to catch passes, it just takes a lot of stress off of everybody — [quarterback Jared] Goff, me, the receivers," Gurley said. "We have a lot of guys who can do a lot of things, I mean obviously with Tavon [Austin] he's a mini-running back now and I guess I'm a receiver. So just to be able to have that diversity in our offense and be able to do pass, run, pass, run, that means a lot for us."

That balance has the Rams averaging 35.5 points per game through four weeks, a far cry from the last few years.

"It feels good, man," Gurley said, pointing out L.A. has scored at least 20 points in all four contests. "Obviously we want to score touchdowns, but at the end of the day, a win is a win. We'll take that and that's the thing about the NFL — even though you win, you can always improve and get better each week and that's what we have to do."

The Rams are now 3-1, which is the same record the club had after four weeks in 2016. But Gurley said this team does have a different feel to it — in large part because of the way the offense has executed.

"Yeah, but you know this is only the beginning," Gurley said. "We've been here last year at 3-1 and then we only won one game after that. So, we have to keep that in mind as well and we definitely have to keep moving forward and get better every week. Don't get complacent."