Look Back: Gurley's 215 yards lead Rams to victory in Dallas

Jan 07, 2019 at 02:15 PM
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

This story was originally published after the Rams' 35-30 victory over the Cowboys on Oct. 1, 2017 on therams.com. Gurley would end up being named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Cowboys.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Todd Gurley went up for another hurdle during Sunday afternoon's 35-30 victory over the Cowboys. This time, though, it wasn't quite as successful.

"He hit me in my hamstring, everybody thought he hit me in my… you know," Gurley said with a laugh postgame. "But he hit me in my hamstring. But I was waiting to get one on one with him next time, but it was a good play though."

That was about the only blemish on Gurley's play in Week 4, as he amassed 215 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown to help lead L.A. to a second straight road victory.

Gurley finished with 121 yards rushing on 23 carries — good for an average of 5.3 yards per rush. The Georgia product didn't get it all on one run either, instead getting chunk play after chunk play, his longest rush 17 yards.

And Gurley led the Rams in receiving, too, making seven catches on eight targets for 94 yards.

PHOTOS: Rams vs Cowboys through the years

Check out photos of the Rams taking on the Cowboys throughout the years.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Ed "Too Tall" Jones (72) is blocked by Rams offensive tackle John Williams (75) in a 14 to 27 Dallas Cowboys loss to the Los Angeles Rams on September 17, 1978 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
1 / 51

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Ed "Too Tall" Jones (72) is blocked by Rams offensive tackle John Williams (75) in a 14 to 27 Dallas Cowboys loss to the Los Angeles Rams on September 17, 1978 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)

"DALLAS, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: Isaac Bruce #80 of the St. Louis Rams runs with a reception against the Dallas Cowboys on September 30, 2007 at Texas Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Dallas won 35-7. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
2 / 51

"DALLAS, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: Isaac Bruce #80 of the St. Louis Rams runs with a reception against the Dallas Cowboys on September 30, 2007 at Texas Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Dallas won 35-7. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G Newman Lowrance/2007 G. Newman Lowrance
Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 35-30 victory over the Cowboys in an NFL week 4 football game, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Arlington TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
3 / 51

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 35-30 victory over the Cowboys in an NFL week 4 football game, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Arlington TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams hugs quarterback (4) Das Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys after the Rams 35-30 victory over the Cowboys in an NFL week 4 football game, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Arlington TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
4 / 51

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams hugs quarterback (4) Das Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys after the Rams 35-30 victory over the Cowboys in an NFL week 4 football game, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Arlington TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams line up against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 35-30 victory over the Cowboys in an NFL week 4 football game, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Arlington TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
5 / 51

The Los Angeles Rams line up against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 35-30 victory over the Cowboys in an NFL week 4 football game, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Arlington TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of The Los Angeles Rams during a NFL Regular Season Game against the Dallas Cowboys, October 1st, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX (Rams/Hiro Ueno).
6 / 51

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of The Los Angeles Rams during a NFL Regular Season Game against the Dallas Cowboys, October 1st, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX (Rams/Hiro Ueno).

Linebacker (52) Alec Ogletree of The Los Angeles Rams during a NFL Regular Season Game against the Dallas Cowboys, October 1st, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX (Rams/Hiro Ueno).
7 / 51

Linebacker (52) Alec Ogletree of The Los Angeles Rams during a NFL Regular Season Game against the Dallas Cowboys, October 1st, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX (Rams/Hiro Ueno).

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 35-30 victory over the Cowboys in an NFL week 4 football game, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Arlington TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
8 / 51

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 35-30 victory over the Cowboys in an NFL week 4 football game, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Arlington TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 35-30 victory over the Cowboys in an NFL week 4 football game, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Arlington TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
9 / 51

Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 35-30 victory over the Cowboys in an NFL week 4 football game, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Arlington TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (22) Trumaine Johnson of The Los Angeles Rams during a NFL Regular Season Game against the Dallas Cowboys, October 1st, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX (Rams/Hiro Ueno).
10 / 51

Cornerback (22) Trumaine Johnson of The Los Angeles Rams during a NFL Regular Season Game against the Dallas Cowboys, October 1st, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX (Rams/Hiro Ueno).

Center John Sullivan (65) of the Los Angeles Rams play against the Dallas Cowboys during Week 4 of the 2017 season. The Los Angeles Rams defeat the Dallas Cowboys (35-30) on Sunday, October 1st, 2017, in Arlington, TX. (Will Navarro/Rams)
11 / 51

Center John Sullivan (65) of the Los Angeles Rams play against the Dallas Cowboys during Week 4 of the 2017 season. The Los Angeles Rams defeat the Dallas Cowboys (35-30) on Sunday, October 1st, 2017, in Arlington, TX. (Will Navarro/Rams)

William Navarro/© Will Navarro Photography
Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 35-30 victory over the Cowboys in an NFL week 4 football game, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Arlington TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
12 / 51

Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 35-30 victory over the Cowboys in an NFL week 4 football game, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Arlington TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback Jared Goff (16) of the Los Angeles Rams play against the Dallas Cowboys during Week 4 of the 2017 season. The Los Angeles Rams defeat the Dallas Cowboys (35-30) on Sunday, October 1st, 2017, in Arlington, TX. (Will Navarro/Rams)
13 / 51

Quarterback Jared Goff (16) of the Los Angeles Rams play against the Dallas Cowboys during Week 4 of the 2017 season. The Los Angeles Rams defeat the Dallas Cowboys (35-30) on Sunday, October 1st, 2017, in Arlington, TX. (Will Navarro/Rams)

William Navarro/© Will Navarro Photography
Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass, scores a touchdown, and celebrates with teammates against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 35-30 victory over the Cowboys in an NFL week 4 football game, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Arlington TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
14 / 51

Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass, scores a touchdown, and celebrates with teammates against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 35-30 victory over the Cowboys in an NFL week 4 football game, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Arlington TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams defense against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 13-10 victory against the Cowboys in Week 1 of the preseason, Saturday, August 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
15 / 51

The Los Angeles Rams defense against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 13-10 victory against the Cowboys in Week 1 of the preseason, Saturday, August 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 35-30 victory over the Cowboys in an NFL week 4 football game, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Arlington TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
16 / 51

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 35-30 victory over the Cowboys in an NFL week 4 football game, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Arlington TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 35-30 victory over the Cowboys in an NFL week 4 football game, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Arlington TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
17 / 51

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 35-30 victory over the Cowboys in an NFL week 4 football game, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Arlington TX. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Kendall Langford during a NFL football game on Sunday, Sep. 21, 2014 in St. Louis. The Cowboys won the game, 34-31. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
18 / 51

"St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Kendall Langford during a NFL football game on Sunday, Sep. 21, 2014 in St. Louis. The Cowboys won the game, 34-31. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2014 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 13-10 victory against the Cowboys in Week 1 of the preseason, Saturday, August 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
19 / 51

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 13-10 victory against the Cowboys in Week 1 of the preseason, Saturday, August 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams during a NFL Regular Season Game against the Dallas Cowboys, October 1st, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX (Rams/Hiro Ueno).
20 / 51

The Los Angeles Rams during a NFL Regular Season Game against the Dallas Cowboys, October 1st, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX (Rams/Hiro Ueno).

Defensive back John Johnson III (43) of the Los Angeles Rams plays against the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, August 12th, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
21 / 51

Defensive back John Johnson III (43) of the Los Angeles Rams plays against the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, August 12th, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/© Will Navarro
"The St. Louis Rams defense gets set at the line of scrimmage against the Dallas Cowboys offense during an NFL Football game on October 23, 2011 in Arlington, TX. The Cowboys won 34-7. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
22 / 51

"The St. Louis Rams defense gets set at the line of scrimmage against the Dallas Cowboys offense during an NFL Football game on October 23, 2011 in Arlington, TX. The Cowboys won 34-7. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2011 G. Newman Lowrance
Quarterback Sean Mannion (14) of the Los Angeles Rams plays against the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, August 12th, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
23 / 51

Quarterback Sean Mannion (14) of the Los Angeles Rams plays against the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, August 12th, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/© Will Navarro
The Los Angeles Rams host the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, August 12th, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
24 / 51

The Los Angeles Rams host the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, August 12th, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/© Will Navarro
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Ian Seau #72 during the NFL preseason week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)
25 / 51

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Ian Seau #72 during the NFL preseason week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)

Ric Tapia
Tackle (70) Jordan Swindle of the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of the Rams 28-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in an NFL preseason game, Saturday, August 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
26 / 51

Tackle (70) Jordan Swindle of the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of the Rams 28-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in an NFL preseason game, Saturday, August 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 13-10 victory against the Cowboys in Week 1 of the preseason, Saturday, August 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
27 / 51

Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 13-10 victory against the Cowboys in Week 1 of the preseason, Saturday, August 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Running back (36) Aaron Green of the Los Angeles Rams in game action during the second half of the Rams 28-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in an NFL preseason game, Saturday, August 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
28 / 51

Running back (36) Aaron Green of the Los Angeles Rams in game action during the second half of the Rams 28-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in an NFL preseason game, Saturday, August 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Pharoh Cooper #10 during the NFL preseason week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)
29 / 51

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Pharoh Cooper #10 during the NFL preseason week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)

Ric Tapia
Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Sean Mannion (14) passes under pressure from Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Ryan Russell (99) during a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
30 / 51

Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Sean Mannion (14) passes under pressure from Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Ryan Russell (99) during a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

HIRO UENO
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Josh Forrest #59 during the NFL preseason week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)
31 / 51

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Josh Forrest #59 during the NFL preseason week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)

Ric Tapia
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Matt Longacre #96 during the NFL preseason week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)
32 / 51

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Matt Longacre #96 during the NFL preseason week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)

Ric Tapia
"St. Louis Rams Steven Jackson runs for yardage against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL Football game on October 23, 2011 in Arlington, TX. The Cowboys won 34-7. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
33 / 51

"St. Louis Rams Steven Jackson runs for yardage against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL Football game on October 23, 2011 in Arlington, TX. The Cowboys won 34-7. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2011 G. Newman Lowrance
"St. Louis Rams defensive end William Hayes during a NFL football game on Sunday, Sep. 21, 2014 in St. Louis. The Cowboys won the game, 34-31. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
34 / 51

"St. Louis Rams defensive end William Hayes during a NFL football game on Sunday, Sep. 21, 2014 in St. Louis. The Cowboys won the game, 34-31. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2014 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown #39 and Dallas Cowboys defensive back Isaiah Frey #23 during the NFL preseason week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)
35 / 51

Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown #39 and Dallas Cowboys defensive back Isaiah Frey #23 during the NFL preseason week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)

Ric Tapia
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff #16 during the NFL preseason week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)
36 / 51

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff #16 during the NFL preseason week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/Rams)

Ric Tapia
"St. Louis Rams running back Zac Stacy during a NFL football game on Sunday, Sep. 21, 2014 in St. Louis. The Cowboys won the game, 34-31. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"
37 / 51

"St. Louis Rams running back Zac Stacy during a NFL football game on Sunday, Sep. 21, 2014 in St. Louis. The Cowboys won the game, 34-31. (Photo by Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams)"

Scott Rovak/2014 Scott Rovak/St. Louis Rams
"St. Louis Rams Isaiah Pead runs for yardage against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game on Sept. 22, 2013 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys won the game, 31-7. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
38 / 51

"St. Louis Rams Isaiah Pead runs for yardage against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game on Sept. 22, 2013 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys won the game, 31-7. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2013 G. Newman Lowrance
"St. Louis Rams Quintin Mikell and Chris Chamberlain combine on a tackle against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL Football game on October 23, 2011 in Arlington, TX. The Cowboys won 34-7. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
39 / 51

"St. Louis Rams Quintin Mikell and Chris Chamberlain combine on a tackle against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL Football game on October 23, 2011 in Arlington, TX. The Cowboys won 34-7. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2011 G. Newman Lowrance
"St. Louis Rams Chase Reynolds runs into the end zone to score a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL preseason week 3 football game on August 25, 2012 in Arlington, TX. The Cowboys won the game, 20-19. (G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
40 / 51

"St. Louis Rams Chase Reynolds runs into the end zone to score a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL preseason week 3 football game on August 25, 2012 in Arlington, TX. The Cowboys won the game, 20-19. (G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2012 G. Newman Lowrance
"St. Louis Rams Ray Ray Armstrong against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game on Sept. 22, 2013 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys won the game, 31-7. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
41 / 51

"St. Louis Rams Ray Ray Armstrong against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game on Sept. 22, 2013 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys won the game, 31-7. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G. Newman Lowrance/2013 G. Newman Lowrance
"St. Louis Rams Marshall Faulk runs for yardage against the Dallas Cowboys during a game on September 29, 2002 in St. Louis. The Cowboys won, 13-10. (Photo by Bill Stover/St. Louis Rams)"
42 / 51

"St. Louis Rams Marshall Faulk runs for yardage against the Dallas Cowboys during a game on September 29, 2002 in St. Louis. The Cowboys won, 13-10. (Photo by Bill Stover/St. Louis Rams)"

Bill Stover/2002 Bill Stover
"DALLAS, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: Randy McMichael #84 of the St. Louis Rams is tackled after a reception against the Dallas Cowboys on September 30, 2007 at Texas Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Dallas won 35-7. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"
43 / 51

"DALLAS, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: Randy McMichael #84 of the St. Louis Rams is tackled after a reception against the Dallas Cowboys on September 30, 2007 at Texas Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Dallas won 35-7. (Photo by G. Newman Lowrance/St. Louis Rams)"

G Newman Lowrance/2007 G. Newman Lowrance
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Danny White (11) is sacked by the Los Angeles Rams defense for a 13-yard loss during second quarter action in Irving, Texas on Monday, Dec. 26, 1983. Ram in foreground is Greg Meisner (69). (AP Photo/Mike Murphy)
44 / 51

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Danny White (11) is sacked by the Los Angeles Rams defense for a 13-yard loss during second quarter action in Irving, Texas on Monday, Dec. 26, 1983. Ram in foreground is Greg Meisner (69). (AP Photo/Mike Murphy)

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) sprints to the end zone for a touchdown as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) gives chase during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
45 / 51

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) sprints to the end zone for a touchdown as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) gives chase during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth
Los Angeles Rams halfback Eric Dickerson, left, carriers into Dallas Cowboys safety Michael Downs, right, as he moves the ball for yardage during third quarter action in Irving, Texas on Monday, Dec. 26, 1983. The Rams won it 24-17 to take the NFL wild card game. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)
46 / 51

Los Angeles Rams halfback Eric Dickerson, left, carriers into Dallas Cowboys safety Michael Downs, right, as he moves the ball for yardage during third quarter action in Irving, Texas on Monday, Dec. 26, 1983. The Rams won it 24-17 to take the NFL wild card game. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

"St. Louis Rams Torry Holt attempts to make a catch against the Dallas Cowboys during a game on September 29, 2002 in St. Louis. The Cowboys won, 13-10. (Photo by Bill Stover/St. Louis Rams)"
47 / 51

"St. Louis Rams Torry Holt attempts to make a catch against the Dallas Cowboys during a game on September 29, 2002 in St. Louis. The Cowboys won, 13-10. (Photo by Bill Stover/St. Louis Rams)"

Bill Stover/2002 Bill Stover
Refree Tom Bell steps between the Rams Jack Youngblood (85) and the Cowboys Roger Staubach (12) after the players exchanged words following a play in NFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 4, 1976 in Los Angeles. The Cowboys won 37-7. (AP Photo)
48 / 51

Refree Tom Bell steps between the Rams Jack Youngblood (85) and the Cowboys Roger Staubach (12) after the players exchanged words following a play in NFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 4, 1976 in Los Angeles. The Cowboys won 37-7. (AP Photo)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) has his pass blocked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers (90) during a 2017 NFL week 4 regular season game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. The Rams defeated the Cowboys, 35-30. (James D. Smith via AP)
49 / 51

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) has his pass blocked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers (90) during a 2017 NFL week 4 regular season game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. The Rams defeated the Cowboys, 35-30. (James D. Smith via AP)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Gary Hogeboom (14) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams linebacker George Andrews (52) and fumbles the ball during first quarter action, Sept. 3, 1984 in Anaheim in their NFL season opener. The Rams recovered the ball on the one yard line and one play later went in for the score. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)
50 / 51

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Gary Hogeboom (14) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams linebacker George Andrews (52) and fumbles the ball during first quarter action, Sept. 3, 1984 in Anaheim in their NFL season opener. The Rams recovered the ball on the one yard line and one play later went in for the score. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame defensive tackle Randy White (54) fights his way through the blocking of Rams guard Tom Mack (65) in a 14 to 27 Dallas Cowboys loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 17, 1978 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
51 / 51

Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame defensive tackle Randy White (54) fights his way through the blocking of Rams guard Tom Mack (65) in a 14 to 27 Dallas Cowboys loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 17, 1978 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)

With his performance, September's NFC Offensive Player of the Month is the first Rams running back to post at least 200 yards from scrimmage since Steven Jackson had 215 against the Falcons in Dec. 2008. Gurley's led the Rams in yards from scrimmage all four weeks of the season so far.

"These are things that we expect from Todd and I know he expects of himself," head coach Sean McVay said. "I think it's more credit to Todd and letting the players be able to make those plays. And any time that an individual is able to have the success that Todd is having through the first quarter of the season, it's a credit to the unit. And I have been very pleased with those guys."

Gurley's 53-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter was the Rams' longest scoring play of the season, and the longest touchdown reception by a Rams running back in over a decade.

All smiles in the locker room after the game, Gurley said it means a lot for him to be able to show his versatility as a receiver in McVay's offense.

"The mindset he has of me being able to step up and be able to catch passes, it just takes a lot of stress off of everybody — [quarterback Jared] Goff, me, the receivers," Gurley said. "We have a lot of guys who can do a lot of things, I mean obviously with Tavon [Austin] he's a mini-running back now and I guess I'm a receiver. So just to be able to have that diversity in our offense and be able to do pass, run, pass, run, that means a lot for us."

That balance has the Rams averaging 35.5 points per game through four weeks, a far cry from the last few years.

"It feels good, man," Gurley said, pointing out L.A. has scored at least 20 points in all four contests. "Obviously we want to score touchdowns, but at the end of the day, a win is a win. We'll take that and that's the thing about the NFL — even though you win, you can always improve and get better each week and that's what we have to do."

The Rams are now 3-1, which is the same record the club had after four weeks in 2016. But Gurley said this team does have a different feel to it — in large part because of the way the offense has executed.

"Yeah, but you know this is only the beginning," Gurley said. "We've been here last year at 3-1 and then we only won one game after that. So, we have to keep that in mind as well and we definitely have to keep moving forward and get better every week. Don't get complacent."

But after this win, Gurley's grin was infectious. A reporter mentioned how it seems like Gurley is smiling a lot more, the running back replied, "I am. When you're winning, I'm telling you, It makes everything so much better."

