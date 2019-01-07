Look Back: Gurley's 215 yards lead Rams to victory in Dallas

This story was originally published after the Rams' 35-30 victory over the Cowboys on Oct. 1, 2017 on therams.com. Gurley would end up being named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Cowboys.
ARLINGTON, Texas — Todd Gurley went up for another hurdle during Sunday afternoon's 35-30 victory over the Cowboys. This time, though, it wasn't quite as successful.
"He hit me in my hamstring, everybody thought he hit me in my… you know," Gurley said with a laugh postgame. "But he hit me in my hamstring. But I was waiting to get one on one with him next time, but it was a good play though."
That was about the only blemish on Gurley's play in Week 4, as he amassed 215 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown to help lead L.A. to a second straight road victory.
Gurley finished with 121 yards rushing on 23 carries — good for an average of 5.3 yards per rush. The Georgia product didn't get it all on one run either, instead getting chunk play after chunk play, his longest rush 17 yards.
And Gurley led the Rams in receiving, too, making seven catches on eight targets for 94 yards.
Check out photos of the Rams taking on the Cowboys throughout the years.
With his performance, September's NFC Offensive Player of the Month is the first Rams running back to post at least 200 yards from scrimmage since Steven Jackson had 215 against the Falcons in Dec. 2008. Gurley's led the Rams in yards from scrimmage all four weeks of the season so far.
"These are things that we expect from Todd and I know he expects of himself," head coach Sean McVay said. "I think it's more credit to Todd and letting the players be able to make those plays. And any time that an individual is able to have the success that Todd is having through the first quarter of the season, it's a credit to the unit. And I have been very pleased with those guys."
Gurley's 53-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter was the Rams' longest scoring play of the season, and the longest touchdown reception by a Rams running back in over a decade.
All smiles in the locker room after the game, Gurley said it means a lot for him to be able to show his versatility as a receiver in McVay's offense.
"The mindset he has of me being able to step up and be able to catch passes, it just takes a lot of stress off of everybody — [quarterback Jared] Goff, me, the receivers," Gurley said. "We have a lot of guys who can do a lot of things, I mean obviously with Tavon [Austin] he's a mini-running back now and I guess I'm a receiver. So just to be able to have that diversity in our offense and be able to do pass, run, pass, run, that means a lot for us."
That balance has the Rams averaging 35.5 points per game through four weeks, a far cry from the last few years.
"It feels good, man," Gurley said, pointing out L.A. has scored at least 20 points in all four contests. "Obviously we want to score touchdowns, but at the end of the day, a win is a win. We'll take that and that's the thing about the NFL — even though you win, you can always improve and get better each week and that's what we have to do."
The Rams are now 3-1, which is the same record the club had after four weeks in 2016. But Gurley said this team does have a different feel to it — in large part because of the way the offense has executed.
"Yeah, but you know this is only the beginning," Gurley said. "We've been here last year at 3-1 and then we only won one game after that. So, we have to keep that in mind as well and we definitely have to keep moving forward and get better every week. Don't get complacent."
But after this win, Gurley's grin was infectious. A reporter mentioned how it seems like Gurley is smiling a lot more, the running back replied, "I am. When you're winning, I'm telling you, It makes everything so much better."