Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans: How to watch, listen and live stream

Oct 27, 2021 at 10:58 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at Texans Week 8 regular season game on Sunday, Oct. 31.

MATCHUP

The Rams (6-1) hit the road to take on the Texans (1-6) on Sunday in Houston, aiming to secure a season-best four-game win streak. Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is scheduled for 10 a.m. pacific time on FOX.

Sunday's game will mark the fifth all-time meeting between the two teams, with Los Angeles leading the series 3-1. The Rams won the last meeting 33-7 on November 12, 2017 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

WATCH ON TV

  • Play-by-Play: Chris Myers
  • Color Analyst: Daryl Johnston
  • Sideline reporter: Jen Hale

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market:

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. App users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari). Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only.

210808-app-download-16x9

Stream the game live in our app!

IOS ANDROID

WATCH ON YOUTUBE TV

Remember that you can watch Rams games LIVE on YouTube TV! Collect and record our games with just a tap and, with unlimited DVR space, you'll be well on your way to building out a dream sports Library. Or, if you're late for kickoff, you can catch up to the live action with the highlights you missed in the Key Plays feature. YouTube TV provides 85+ channels of live TV as well as a Sports Plus add-on to see you through the season, to learn more go to https://tv.youtube.com. Terms Apply.

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH

LISTEN ON RADIO

Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM

  • Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
  • Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
  • Sideline: D'Marco Farr
  • Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on the Rams mobile app.

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

  • KLSD/1360 AM – San Diego, CA
  • KKUU - HD2 - Palm Springs, CA
  • KTIE/590 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA
  • KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
  • KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA
  • KMET/1490 AM - Banning, CA

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

  • Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
  • Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:

  • KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
  • KWAC/1490 AM – Bakersfield, CA
  • KGST/1600 AM – Fresno, CA
  • KCAL/1410 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA
  • KXLM/102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM - Oxnard/Ventura, CA

SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE

Instagram: @rams

Facebook: /rams

Twitter: @RamsNFL

TikTok: @rams

