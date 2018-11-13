Ticket details + other information for Monday Night Football in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams-Kansas City Chiefs game will be played at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Monday, November 19 at 5 PM PT, the National Football League announced today. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and locally on ABC, as well as on radio in English on ESPN LA 710AM and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes/KWKW 1330 AM.

Starting today, Rams Season Ticket Members can go onto Rams Account Manager to purchase their current seats until Thursday at 5 PM PT. Starting Wednesday at 10 AM PT, Season Ticket Members will have a three-hour presale before the general public to purchase up to four additional seats.

For the general public, tickets will be available starting Wednesday, November 14 at 1:00 PM PT at therams.com.

In addition, the Rams will be providing thousands of complimentary tickets to first responders who are bravely protecting the greater Los Angeles community, as well as people who have been impacted by our community's recent tragedies.

Due to the quick turnaround, tickets for this game will be mobile only. Fans may access their mobile gameday tickets right from the Los Angeles Rams or Ticketmaster mobile app and enter the stadium. Fans should download the latest version of the Rams App. Fans should save their tickets to Apple Wallet or Android Passbook before arrival at the stadium. The Rams Mobile App allows fans to manage, send or sell their tickets. Here are step-by-step guides to this process.

Information on parking and other game details will be announced later this week.

MEDIA ALERT:Media interested in covering the game should submit their applications online at www.therams.com/media. The application deadline is Friday, November 16 at 5 PM PT. Applications will only be reviewed if submitted by the assigning sports editor, producer or director. Due to operational limitations, FedEx shipping and pickup at the team practice facility in Thousand Oaks will NOT be available. A convenient pickup location and general credential and parking information will be shared later this week

