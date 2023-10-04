Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 5 regular season matchup

Oct 04, 2023 at 10:23 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. Eagles regular season game on Sunday, Oct. 8. How to watch for Week 5 is presented by Cedars-Sinai.

MATCHUP

The Rams (2-2) are back home in Week 5 for the first of three-straight home games, taking on the Eagles (4-0) at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff on Sunday is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

Including the postseason, Sunday's game will mark the 44th all-time meeting between the two teams, with Philadelphia leading the series 23-20-2. The Rams won the last regular season meeting 37-19 on September 20, 2020 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. .

WATCH ON TV

  • TV Coverage: FOX
  • Play-by-Play: Kevin Burkhardt
  • Color Analyst(s): Greg Olsen
  • Sideline Reporters: Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi

WATCH ON MOBILE

NFL+ gives fans the ability to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their phone or tablet, plus the best NFL programming on demand and more! To learn more about NFL+, click here.

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH

LISTEN ON RADIO

Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM

  • Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
  • Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
  • Sideline: D'Marco Farr
  • Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on the Rams mobile app.

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

  • KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM - Banning, CA
  • KFIG/1430 AM & 790 FM – Fresno, CA
  • KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
  • KRHQ/102.3 AM - Palm Springs, CA
  • KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA
  • KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA
  • KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA
  • KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

  • Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
  • Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:

  • KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
  • KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA
  • KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA

SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE

Instagram: @rams

Facebook: /rams

X (formerly known as Twitter): @RamsNFL

TikTok: @rams

