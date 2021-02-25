Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Malcolm Brown is dependable in multiple roles | Free Agent Spotlight

Feb 24, 2021 at 06:00 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Dubbed "Mr. Reliable" by Rams running backs coach/assistant head coach Thomas Brown, running back Malcolm Brown (no relation) was asked to juggle multiple roles during the 2020 season.

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 228 pounds, he was more than capable of picking up blitzes in pass protection. He was also a dependable option inside the five yard line, but also showed he was capable of making plays in the passing game, too.

However, with the two-year deal he signed with the Rams in 2019 – as a result of the Rams matching the Lions' two-year offer sheet when he was a restricted free agent then – expiring following the 2020 season, Brown is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 17.

So what are the options for the Rams and the 27-year-old Brown?

Naturally, one of them is the Rams re-signing Brown. He's played in 69 out of a possible 80 regular season games over the last five years, including all 16 in 2020. In Los Angeles' committee approach last year, Brown finished as its third-leading rusher with a career-high 419 rushing yards, also matching his career high for rushing touchdowns with five. His 23 receptions for 162 yards were also career-highs.

If the Rams and Brown decide to go in different directions, the Rams could seek out Brown's replacement through the draft or free agency as the third member of the running back rotation. While 2020 undrafted free agent signee Xavier Jones (5-foot-11, 208 pounds) doesn't have the exact same frame as Brown, the Rams could also turn to him as the No. 3 running back.

PHOTOS: Best of Rams running backs from the 2020 season

Take a look back at top shots of the Rams running backs from the 2020 season.

Raymond Calais of the Los Angeles Rams returns a kickoff against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 18-7 victory in a Week 17 game, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
1 / 62

Raymond Calais of the Los Angeles Rams returns a kickoff against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 18-7 victory in a Week 17 game, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Running back (34) Malcolm Brown of the Los Angeles Rams scores a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys and celebrates during the Rams 20-17 victory against the Cowboys in an NFL Week 1 regular season game, Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Inglewood,Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
2 / 62

Running back (34) Malcolm Brown of the Los Angeles Rams scores a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys and celebrates during the Rams 20-17 victory against the Cowboys in an NFL Week 1 regular season game, Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Inglewood,Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_100420-NFL-GIANTS-RAMS-MCGILLEN-0773
3 / 62
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL
Running back (27) Darrell Henderson Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 38-28 victory over the Cardinals during an NFL regular season Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
4 / 62

Running back (27) Darrell Henderson Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 38-28 victory over the Cardinals during an NFL regular season Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E__BM_6595
5 / 62
E_ABO_3404 1
6 / 62
E_TKingSelects_63A5751
7 / 62
E_TOWL0021_1
8 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Running back (34) Malcolm Brown of the Los Angeles Rams scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 23-16 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
9 / 62

Running back (34) Malcolm Brown of the Los Angeles Rams scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 23-16 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL0308_1
10 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Malcolm Brown of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball during game action while playing against the New York Jets during the Rams 20-23 loss to the Jets during a Week 15 regular season game, Sunday, December 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
11 / 62

Malcolm Brown of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball during game action while playing against the New York Jets during the Rams 20-23 loss to the Jets during a Week 15 regular season game, Sunday, December 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL0317
12 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0341_1
13 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Running back (30) Raymond Calais of the Los Angeles Rams returns a kickoff against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bears in a Week 7 NFL Monday Night Football Game, Monday, October 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
14 / 62

Running back (30) Raymond Calais of the Los Angeles Rams returns a kickoff against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bears in a Week 7 NFL Monday Night Football Game, Monday, October 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TKingSelects_63A8410
15 / 62
E_TOWL0151_1
16 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0630_1
17 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0984_1
18 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1483_2
19 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2075 2
20 / 62
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
Running back (23) Cam Akers of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 20-17 victory against the Cowboys in an NFL Week 1 regular season game, Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Inglewood,Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
21 / 62

Running back (23) Cam Akers of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 20-17 victory against the Cowboys in an NFL Week 1 regular season game, Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Inglewood,Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL2100
22 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2114_2
23 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2203
24 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2269
25 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2580
26 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2669
27 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2744 2
28 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2753 2
29 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2873
30 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3604
31 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2631
32 / 62
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3750
33 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3870
34 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4123
35 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4223
36 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4874
37 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5009
38 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5005
39 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5195
40 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5457_1
41 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5492
42 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5708
43 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8142
44 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7703
45 / 62
E_TOWL6613
46 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6890
47 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7511 2
48 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9019
49 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7531 2
50 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7858
51 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7866
52 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8345
53 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8450_1
54 / 62
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
ESNY_6490
55 / 62
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
E_TOWL8725_1
56 / 62
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
E_TOWL87721
57 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8915
58 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
TOWL5636
59 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9133_1
60 / 62
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
ESNY_7562
61 / 62
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
SNY_1701
62 / 62
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Gerald Everett provides big-play ability in passing game | Free Agent Spotlight

A big gain through the air was always a possibility for the Rams offense with tight end Gerald Everett on the field. Now, he's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year. 
news

Josh Reynolds steps up as No. 3 receiver | Free Agent Spotlight

Josh Reynolds was a capable third option in the Rams' wide receiver rotation in 2020, now he's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent. 
news

Morgan Fox emerges as key piece to defensive line rotation | Free Agent Spotlight

Rams defensive lineman Morgan Fox is a pending unrestricted free agent after a career 2020 season. 
news

Troy Hill gives the Rams secondary flexibility | Free Agent Spotlight

Cornerback Troy Hill's versatility was beneficial to the Rams' secondary in 2020, now he's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent. 
news

Austin Blythe helps anchor offensive line for second-straight season | Free Agent Spotlight

Rams offensive lineman Austin Blythe provided stability at the center position once again, but is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year. 
news

Leonard Floyd becomes valuable pass rush presence after career season | Free Agent Spotlight

Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd had his best season of his NFL career in 2020 and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent. 
news

John Johnson III provides leadership on defense | Free Agent Spotlight 

One of the most critical components to the Rams' top-ranked defense is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins. 
news

Darious Williams brings consistency after breakout third season | Free Agent Spotlight

Cornerback Darious Williams is scheduled to become a restricted free agent when the new league year begins. 
Advertising