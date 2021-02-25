Malcolm Brown is dependable in multiple roles | Free Agent Spotlight

Dubbed "Mr. Reliable" by Rams running backs coach/assistant head coach Thomas Brown, running back Malcolm Brown (no relation) was asked to juggle multiple roles during the 2020 season.

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 228 pounds, he was more than capable of picking up blitzes in pass protection. He was also a dependable option inside the five yard line, but also showed he was capable of making plays in the passing game, too.

However, with the two-year deal he signed with the Rams in 2019 – as a result of the Rams matching the Lions' two-year offer sheet when he was a restricted free agent then – expiring following the 2020 season, Brown is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 17.

So what are the options for the Rams and the 27-year-old Brown?

Naturally, one of them is the Rams re-signing Brown. He's played in 69 out of a possible 80 regular season games over the last five years, including all 16 in 2020. In Los Angeles' committee approach last year, Brown finished as its third-leading rusher with a career-high 419 rushing yards, also matching his career high for rushing touchdowns with five. His 23 receptions for 162 yards were also career-highs.