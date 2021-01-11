McVay: John Wolford, Aaron Donald, David Edwards and Cooper Kupp day-to-day; Donald and Kupp expected to play against Packers

Quarterback John Wolford (stinger), defensive lineman Aaron Donald (rib), offensive lineman David Edwards (Achilles tendonitis) and wide receiver Cooper Kupp (bursitis) are all considered "day-to-day" following injuries sustained in the Rams' Wild Card win over the Seahawks, head coach Sean McVay told reporters during a video conference Sunday evening.

In the cases of Donald and Kupp, McVay said he did not expect either of their injuries to impact their availability for Saturday's divisional round playoff game against the Packers.

Regarding Kupp specifically, McVay said that "hopefully (we'll) get that swelling and inflammation down, with the anticipation and the hope to have him ready to go."

However, with Wolford coming off a stinger and Jared Goff still recovering from his right thumb injury, McVay said "we're going to take it a day at a time with both of those guys." Reiterating his postgame comments, McVay also said he wasn't going to make a statement about who will start.

"I just want to be able to see their health," McVay said, when asked what kind of progress he needs to see from either quarterback before determining who will start. "That's the first thing, and then we'll just kind of go from there."