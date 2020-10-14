McVay: Short-term IR for Jordan Fuller, surgery for Ogbo Okoronkwo best course of action for both players' recovery from injuries

Oct 14, 2020 at 03:12 PM
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. –– Following Jordan Fuller's placement on injured reserve Tuesday, Rams head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday it was the most optimal move to help him recover from the shoulder injury he re-aggravated at Washington.

Fuller is eligible to return after three games. The first game he would be eligible for return is against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10 following the bye.

"Wanted to give him a few weeks," McVay said during a video conference with reporters prior to Wednesday's practice. "Because of the new ability to have just a three-week IR, that was something that we felt like was going to be the best decision for him, and for us to be able to get him as healthy as possible, coming back for a good amount of time."

McVay also confirmed linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo will undergo surgery to fix the elbow injury he sustained against Washington and expects him to miss 4-6 weeks. As for how Los Angeles will use the extra spot on the roster opening up as a result of Okoronkwo's injury, McVay said the team will wait "a couple of days" before making the decision.

"After consulting with our doctors, they felt like the best course would be to get that thing fixed," McVay said. "Didn't really change the trajectory of time."

In light of those injuries to his unit, Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley said they will be counting on players like Samson Ebukam, Justin Hollins, Terrell Lewis and Jachai Polite at outside linebacker and Taylor Rapp, John Johnson III, Nick Scott and Juju Hughes at safety to emerge.

"Disappointed for (Fuller and Okoronkwo), certainly, because they were playing so well," Staley said during a video conference before Wednesday's practice. "But we've got depth at those positions."

